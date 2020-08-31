Paris Hilton Celebrates First Anniversary With Carter Reum: ‘The Man Who Steals My Heart’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum sitting in a tree, K-I-S-S-I-N-G!

The heiress and her beau celebrated their anniversary on Sunday, and she made her love for him abundantly clear with two sweet Instagram tributes in his honor.

As you’ll recall, the couple only went official on the ‘gram in April of this year, but Miz Hilton’s posts confirm a late August 2019 start to their romance! Along with a black and white pic of herself and the 39-year-old, she penned:

“When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on. My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one. You’ve filled my heart with so much love.”

Aww!!

Her relationship with Carter comes after calling it off with fiancé Chris Zylka in late 2018. The former pair had announced their engagement just after New Year’s Day when he popped the question with a $2 million rock during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado.

She now looks back on ending that relationship as “the best decision” she’s ever made, obviously in part because it led her to Reum:

“I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you. ⚡️ You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary!”

But in true Paris fashion, she didn’t stop there! Along with several never before seen pics of the couple embracing and kissing, The Simple Life star wrote on her second dedicated post:

“To the man who steals my heart, makes my heart flutter, sweeps me off my feet, and puts butterflies in my stomach. I love all our memories and adventures together. And I love being the reason behind your smile. And the sparkle in your eyes makes me fall in love with you even harder. Happy Anniversary my love!”

It seems like he could really be the one, and she’s already been open about thinking ahead to the future with her “perfect match,” which would include a low-key wedding and babies, too! But for now, it seems like they’re just enjoying their time together, which included an early anniversary getaway to Napa earlier this month (above) and dinner at Nobu in Malibu over the weekend.

Happy anniversary, Paris and Carter!

[Image via Paris Hilton/Instagram.]