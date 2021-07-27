Paris Hilton & Fiancé Carter Reum Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Child!!

So exciting!!

Paris Hilton is pregnant! The model and her fiancé Carter Reum are expecting their first child, according to Page Six on Tuesday! This comes less than a year after the actress started IVF treatments in January! So happy for them!

The media personality has been open about wanting to start a family ever since she confirmed her romance with her soon-to-be-hubby last April. Even before they were engaged, the 40-year-old knew she had finally found the right guy to settle down with as she began her in vitro fertilization journey at the start of the year. Speaking to the Trend Reporter at the time, she gushed:

“He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

Oh, and she also hinted at wanting multiple babies at once, teasing:

“We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like.”

OMG! Do you think there could be two buns in the oven right now?! It sure sounds like a good possibility! No matter what’s in store for this couple, embarking on parenthood requires a lot of support. Luckily, the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton found her perfect match in Carter. After their engagement in February, the New York native told Vogue:

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

Awww!

The duo stunned the internet when photos of their engagement dropped on social media earlier this year (below). Carter planned a special birthday trip for his lady on a private island where he got down on one knee to pop the question with a gorgeous emerald-cut diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset!

Reflecting on the unforgettable moment, The Simple Life alum mused on Instagram:

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Before finding her “forever kind” of love, Paris was previously engaged to model Jason Shaw, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, and actor Chris Zylka. But it was happily ever after once she locked eyes with Carter, whom she met via a mutual friend. Their love story has been fast and furious, too!

The couple was first spotted together packing on the PDA at a Golden Globes after-party in 2020. Fast forward a year and they’re getting ready to walk down the aisle with a little one in tow!! So happy Paris found her soulmate and is starting this next chapter!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Send your congratulations to the expecting parents in the comments (below)!!

