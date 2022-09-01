Pilot Threatens To Return To Gate After Passenger Airdrops Nudes To Others On Plane

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a… d**k??

Last week, a Southwest Airlines flight was preparing for take off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico when one passenger decided to share some unsolicited content with their fellow jet-setters… The kicker? The content in question was NAKED photos! No, we’re not kidding.

The unnamed patron used Apple’s AirDrop feature, which allows you to transfer digital files through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi across Apple devices like iPhones and Macs. It apparently got so out of hand the pilot literally had to address the situation point blank! In a TikTok shared by user Teighlor Marshalls, you can clearly hear him chime in over the intercom to state:

“If this continues while we’re on the ground, I’m going to have to pull back to the gate, everybody is going to have to get off, we’re going to have to get security involved, and it’s — vacation is going to be ruined.”

Reminds us of the good ol’ days when you’d be fighting in the backseat with your sibling and mom and dad would threaten to “turn this car around.” LOLz!

Related: Southwest Airlines Passenger BANNED After Doing THIS To A Flight Attendant!

The pilot concluded his intervention by pleading:

“Quit sending naked pictures and let’s get yourself to Cabo.”

See the full thing (below):

The TikTok of course went viral, which prompted Southwest Airlines to address the situation directly. They told the New York Post Tuesday:

“The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.”

We shouldn’t have to say this but we will just to remind everybody: Don’t send nudes without consent, ok?? Anyway, what are YOUR thoughts on this crazy situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Southwest Airlines/Youtube]