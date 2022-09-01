Armie Hammer's Aunt Says House Of Hammer Doc 'Really Shines A Light' On Actor's Alleged Shocking Acts & 'Multigenerational Abuse'

Armie Hammer‘s aunt is speaking out about the forthcoming doc focused on the famous and disgraced actor’s family life and controversial background.

Of course, House of Hammer premieres on Friday on Discovery+, with all three parts set to be made available at once on the streaming network. Now, with the shocking doc on the doorstep, Casey Hammer spoke with the media about the star’s unsettling and shocking relationships with women and his family history.

Speaking to ET about the documentary’s focus on the disturbing history of the Hammer clan, Casey said:

“It’s important to hold these people accountable now, even though most of them are dead, it’s important that people of money and power and wealth don’t get away with bad behavior anymore. I think House of Hammer really shines a light on that and it’s about holding people accountable and empowering victims and letting them share their story so that they can start the healing process.”

As we’ve been reporting, the docuseries covers quite a bit, including cannibalism accusations levied against the embattled star of the silver screen.

Per the series’ trailer, one of the women featured in the doc, Courtney Vucekovich, speaks candidly on screen about how “all was perfect” at the start with Armie, before he allegedly “pushes your boundaries a little bit” over time. Casey felt for Courtney and the other women allegedly impacted by the Call Me By Your Name actor. The star’s aunt told the outlet:

“One of the reasons I’m most proud about House of Hammer is those women are brave. They’re very smart and intelligent and successful women that just kinda got sucked into that vacuum of being brainwashed and manipulated and controlled and all of sudden they’re stuck in this and they don’t know how to get out.”

The doc’s focus also centers on the backstory of Armie’s family, including the actor’s high-profile businessman father Michael Armand Hammer and his late great-grandfather, petroleum biz tycoon Armand Hammer.

Armie’s controversies factor in too, though. Casey — who served as a consultant on the doc — explained how some of those issues worked to create a rift among members of the fam over the years:

“My mom passed away about 14 years ago, and up to that point, she kept us together, sort of, in a random dysfunctional way. But once she passed, we all just kind of separated, which is best.”

She went on about the cannibalism accusations and misconduct claims recently levied against the Social Network star, too:

“I was learning about it through the media like everyone else. The reason I say that is because of what I experienced growing up in my family. It was multigenerational awful behavior and abuse.”

Ultimately, Casey hopes seeing the documentary will allow other survivors of assault and abuse to take back their lives. The woman stated:

“If people hear my story, and it gives them the courage to come forward, hopefully it builds momentum and more survivors and victims can come forward and feel empowered. And if nothing else, that it starts a conversation, it builds a community.”

Wow. This is gonna be an intense viewing experience. Like we said (above), all three parts of House of Hammer are set to land Friday on Discovery+. Will U be watching, Perezcious readers?

