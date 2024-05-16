Harrison Butker Didn't Come Out As Misogynist Just Now -- He Gave A Similar Speech Last Year At Another College!

Harrison Butker has been spreading his misogynistic ideology for a LONG time! This wasn’t even his first sexist graduation speech!!

It turns out the Kansas City Chiefs star’s commencement speech at Benedictine College earlier this week wasn’t the only time he’s urged college grads to care more about relationships than their careers! He actually gave a very similar speech to Georgia Tech last May!

In the resurfaced talk at his alma mater, the 28-year-old NFL star reflected on how there is a “sense of loneliness, anxiety, and depression” plaguing young people post-COVID “despite technology that has connected us more than ever before.” His one self-proclaimed “controversial antidote” to this?? He said to, “get married and start a family.” Oh, boy…

Surprisingly, Harrison actually earned some cheers from the crowd after making that declaration. And he looked genuinely shocked as he smiled and remarked, “wow.” Perhaps this positive reaction gave him the confidence to double down on his hot takes in his latest and more blatantly sexist speech?! Either way, the athlete went on to stress that his wedding ring is the most important ring he has (topping his Super Bowl rings), adding:

“The truth is none of these accomplishments mean anything compared to the happiness I have found in my marriage and in starting a family. My confidence as a husband and father, and yes, even as a football player is rooted in my marriage with my wife, [Isabelle Butker], as we leave our mark on future generations by the children we bring into the world. How much greater of a legacy can anyone leave than that?”

The player also complained about how “freedom of thought” is being “replaced by a culture built on cancellations for those who disagree” and “the lies being sold about self-dependence and prioritizing our career over important relationships.”

Yet again, he called out his teammate Travis Kelce, too! But this time it was kinda a dig since he didn’t know how to say the tight end’s name right! Seems odd considering he’s one of the most famous players on the team! Butker said:

“Recently, pro football hall of famer Shannon Sharpe was on the New Heights podcast with my teammate Travis Kelce. Or is it Kels? And he says the one thing he wishes he could tell his younger self is that everything you have accomplished doesn’t mean anything because you don’t have anybody to share it with.”

This is all basically just a toned-down version of his new speech! So, Benedictine College knew exactly what they were getting when they asked him to speak… and they were still okay with it?!

As Perezcious readers know, in Harrison’s latest speech, he called out all the working women in the room, claiming they were fooled by “diabolical lies,” such as being taught to prioritize their career despite being “most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” Essentially, he was saying that their one true purpose in life was to be a “homemaker.” He also went on several anti-LGBTQ+ and racist tirades.

In light of the shocking speech this year, over 100,000 critics have signed a petition to get the player kicked off the Chiefs. The NFL has also clapped back at the speech. The league’s Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer Jonathan Beane told outlets:

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

So far, Harrison has not reacted to the backlash. See his past address (below):

Reactions?! SOUND OFF (below)!

[Image via Kansas City Chiefs/Georgia Tech/YouTube]