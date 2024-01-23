Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's Son Adam's Sad Cause Of Death Revealed

Adam Harrison’s cause of death has been revealed. Days after news broke that Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars had faced every parent’s worst nightmare, we’re hearing more details about what led to his son’s death.

Last week, a family rep told the outlet that Adam had passed away after suffering an overdose, but details were slim. On Monday, Rick himself confirmed to TMZ through his rep that Adam died of a fentanyl overdose.

So sad — and all too common these days. We’ve heard of dozens of overdoses by celebs and their loved ones in the past few years. Prince, Tom Petty, Mac Miller, Angus Cloud… all dead from this one damnable substance.

Through his rep, Rick took aim at politicians and law enforcement for not doing enough to stop the lethal drug from pouring into the United States:

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose. The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

Hear, hear.

Adam was just 39 years old. Unlike his grandfather, father, and brother Corey, he didn’t appear on the History Channel hit as he never joined the family business, the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop. America never got to know him, but we imagine there will be many fans grieving for his loved ones.

We’re holding the Harrison family close in our hearts during this unimaginable time. Rest in peace.

