Family Who Died In Pennsylvania Murder-Suicide Plot Left Letters Explaining 'Evil' Was Tormenting Them

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The shocking case of that horrific double murder-suicide in Pennsylvania late last month continues to make headlines with new developments.

New details have been shared over the weekend by police in the southeastern Pennsylvania town of York regarding the deaths of three members of the Daub family. As we previously reported, 26-year-old Morgan Daub and her parents — James Daub, 62, and Deborah Daub, 59 — were all found dead in the backyard of their home one morning late last month.

Related: Woman Used Instagram To Kill Her Doppelgänger In Wild Plot To Fake Her Own Death

Authorities in York immediately began to investigate. Soon, they determined the family had died of a murder-suicide hours prior to their discovery at sunrise. A neighbor told cops they recalled hearing gunshots around midnight, and police began putting a timeline together.

As cops began to look deeper into the case, they discovered unsettling YouTube content posted by Morgan months before the killings. In the videos, the young woman claimed to be “a prophet of the most high God” who was sent to “abdicate” the throne of England and the United Kingdom prior to her death.

Now, police have a better handle on what they believe happened on that fateful late January night. On Saturday, according to the Associated Press and others, cops revealed information about a “chilling” letter left behind by Deborah. Detectives with the West Manchester Township Police Department revealed Deborah wrote about “a joint decision by she and Morgan to end their lives.”

Cops were somewhat tight-lipped about that letter. However, they did note the message contains information about a supposed “evil that has mounted against Morgan and the family,” while also making references to God and the Bible. That letter was signed and dated on January 19, 2023 — a little less than a week before all three members of the Daub family died.

So creepy…

In a second set of uncovered letters, Daub family members wrote about their decision to die by suicide “of their own free will,” per Fox News. In a signed suicide note, James reportedly wrote:

“with only 2 guns & me being shaky, my wife Debbie pulled the trigger for me.”

In another letter, Deborah added:

“I was too shaky, so my daughter pulled the trigger for me.”

OMG.

Both of those letters were reportedly dated January 24, 2023. Detectives say yet another document was fond at the scene, too, and apparently written by Morgan. In that one, the Daub daughter hashed out a “multi-page checklist” that cops claimed contained “predatory steps before ending her life.” Some of those items reportedly included “speak to dad, clipping the dog’s nails, letters to family.”

Related: Was This Mysterious Death Of A Young Mom An Accident Or Murder??

And in a crushing addition, police detective Timothy Fink told the York Dispatch that the written documents indicated one more chilling facet to the family’s final days:

“[The letters indicated] Morgan had told her mother that she was having auditory hallucinations which were not getting any better.”

Ugh. Just heartbreaking. So sad that this terrible tragedy occurred in the way it did before mental health help could be made available to Morgan and her family.

Police also now believe forensic evidence indicates the double-murder-suicide went down nearly exactly as the letters describe: Deborah shot and killed James, and then she was shot by Morgan, who proceeded to die by suicide after that. Detectives also say their investigation into the deaths is now “closed,” as they are confident in their report on the timeline.

Related: Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Is Getting LOVE LETTERS In Prison?!

There are just no words. We continue to send our condolences to the Daub family’s loved ones and friends.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Image via Morgan Daub/YouTube/Fox 43 News/YouTube]