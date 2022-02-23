Well, that was fast!

A week after Pete Davidson rejoined Instagram, it looks like the 28-year-old comedian has already deleted his account yet AGAIN! This came just after Davidson shared his very first post on the social media platform. He dropped a behind-the-scenes video on set where he was adding in some dialogue to his upcoming project called The Home. The Saturday Night Live star wrote in the caption:

“They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting”

Thankfully several fans managed to capture the post before it disappeared:

pete’s new post on instagram!! “They’re letting me add my own dialogue to The Home #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting” pmd on instagram pic.twitter.com/3aQMevfFbN — pete davidson updates (@davidsonpics) February 23, 2022

Obviously, we won’t be expecting this kind of content anymore since he quickly deleted his account afterward!

Before deleting, however, Davidson did not hesitate to first subtly shade Kanye West, who has spent weeks putting the comedian on blast for dating Kim Kardashian. At least that’s how fans read it when he added a link in his IG bio that led to a YouTube video of a scene from The King Of Comedy, in which Robert De Niro says:

“But look, I figure it this way: better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.”

Of course, fans immediately believed this was a dig at the 44-year-old rapper — and subsequently freaked out on social media over the latest in their drama. Perhaps Pete could not handle having everything on his account picked apart for hidden messages and decided it was better to remain off the ‘gram? Maybe there was something else going on offline? Who knows! But TBH, we were looking forward to the day that Pete surprised us all with a picture of Kim on his page! Sigh…

