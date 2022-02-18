Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson 'Have Gotten Even Closer' Recently As The SNL Star Is Making Major Moves To Bond With Her Fam!

Pete Davidson is making an effort with Kim Kardashian — and with her family and friends, too!

The 28-year-old comedian’s relationship with the 41-year-old reality TV mogul has only ever gotten stronger since they first connected late last year. But to hear insiders explain how things are now, it sounds like Pete is going above and beyond to integrate himself into Kim’s life!

An insider explained the lay of the land to ET in a new report published Thursday evening. Explaining how the King of Staten Island wants Kim to know their coupling “it’s not just a fling” to him, the source revealed that Pete is going to great lengths to connect with those around the SKIMS mogul, too:

“Kim and Pete have gotten even closer in the last few weeks. Pete has been going out of his way to connect more with Kim’s family in his own subtle ways. He wants to show them who he really is and have the family get to know him better. He wants the family to know that it’s not just a fling between him and Kim and that it is way deeper than that. He has been trying to establish his own individual relationship with them.”

That would seem to track with our recent reporting, too. After all, Perezcious readers remember how earlier this week, the Saturday Night Live star sent Kim’s little sister Khloé Kardashian a bouquet of flowers to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Small gestures like that go a long way to establishing connections, and Pete is obviously keen to show he cares! Spending his 28th birthday with his girlfriend and her momager Kris Jenner out in Palm Springs probably didn’t hurt, either!

The focus on Kim’s loved ones appears to be having its intended effect, too. A separate source spoke to People on Thursday evening, and revealed that the comedian’s overtures to be a deeper part of Kim’s life have made her extremely happy! Noting that the KKW Beauty whiz’s “friends are excited to see her genuinely happy,” the insider explained:

“Everyone around her is just happy she’s happy.”

There’s just one problem: Kanye West.

As our readers will readily recall, Ye’s Instagram antics have been driving Kim up the proverbial wall while putting an unwanted focus on Pete’s safety and security.

Still, it sounds like the SNL funnyman is doing everything he can to keep things as smooth as possible for his better half. ET‘s insider reports that Pete is attempting to “ignore” the Hurricane rapper’s concerning behavior on social media, with the express goal to “disassociate from Kanye as much as possible.” Seems like a solid plan to us…

The insider went on from there, explaining Pete’s goals include doing whatever Kim needs to feel fully supported through her difficult divorce:

“[Pete is] trying to stay out of the drama between Kanye and Kim and knows there is a lot going on, both publicly and privately. Pete knows it’s not his place to be too involved. Even though he is being dragged through the mud, he doesn’t care. He just wants to be there for Kim and support her. He genuinely cares so much about her and their relationship.”

Very mature! Of course, that tracks with Pim’s previously-reported plan of action to wait quietly and ride out Ye’s “jealousy phase.” Maybe they’ll get there soon?

Regardless, we’re just happy that Kim is happy! And that Pete is going the extra mile for his lovely partner!!

