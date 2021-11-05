OMG There's A Pete Davidson Dildo Coming Soon, And It Even Has His Tattoos!

Sorry, Kim Kardashian, looks like you won’t be the only one with a piece of Pete Davidson soon.

A dildo inspired by the comedian is about to hit stores, made possible by the adult entertainment site CamSoda. The enormous phallic prosthetic even comes decorated with many of Pete’s iconic tattoos (which he’s in the process of having removed), including a “Mom” heart inked right above the fake ball-sack!

CamSoda Vice President Daryn Parker happily told The New York Post:

“Pete doesn’t have to be locked down with just Kim. We can all share a piece of the SNL stud and get to know him more intimately.”

Speaking of intimacy…

“Fawning” fans looking for a more personal experience may also be pleased to know that the sex toy will “sync” to Saturday Night Live and “will gyrate accordingly” when the actor performs! WHUT?! How does that even work?! Parker explained:

“[It] will help girls get off to the latest and greatest (and supposedly biggest) celebrity heartthrob.”

LOLz! Curious to see what this BDE is all about?? Take a look HERE!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]