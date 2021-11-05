Brian Laundrie Ex-Girlfriend Impostor Admits She Made It All Up -- After Real FBI Visit!

Well, that’s one mystery completely solved.

While the nation has been left hanging on much of the Gabby Petito case, not knowing if we’ll ever get real answers, it’s nice that at least this one is definitive.

As you may have heard, there was a woman online saying she was the ex-girlfriend of Brian Laundrie, the first ex before Gabby. She even said her name was also Gabby — specifically she went by Gabriella Darling on Instagram where she posted about her alleged history with the fugitive.

Related: Laundries Guided Police To Body In Exchange For Immunity, Says Friend

She first posted dirt about the person of interest being “narcissistic” and “controlling” with her. But when his remains were discovered, she did a 180 and started talking about how no one knew him the way she did, writing:

“Some people know you as a monster, i do not know that person. I know the person that I had ups and downs with, the person that I shared occasional arguments over some things, and the person I eventually left for other reasons. But all in all was not a monster.”

As suspected, all of this was complete BS.

We’d heard from a family friend that Brian’s sister Cassie Laundrie was “furious” about someone making all of this up for attention — and that the Laundrie family had never heard of this girl.

After news of the family’s reaction made the rounds, The Sun actually reached out to the person going by the name Gabriella online, who said briefly and unambiguously:

“Not involved with anything that has to do with Brian or Gabby.”

That’s the kind of language from someone who wants to be as clear as possibly, don’t you think? Like, say, from a legal standpoint?

Yeah, according to the outlet it wasn’t the pain it was causing the family that caused “Gabriella” to delete her IG page and confess the whole thing was a hoax — it was the very real threat of legal action! According to sources speaking to The Sun, the girl was paid a visit by the actual FBI who needed to know whether what she was saying was real or not. That would be enough to shut down any internet catfishing! The bureau declined to comment, as they usually do in matters like this.

It’s still unimaginable to us someone would think to do this OR to think they could get away with it. We guess the internet so often teaches people there aren’t consequences to their actions online; this is a good lesson that what you say matters!

So be safe out there — and considerate!

[Image via Gabriella.Darling/Gabby Petito/Instagram.]