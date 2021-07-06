Pete Davidson Says He Has 'Two More Years' Of Tattoo Removal Treatments Left!

Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal is finally paying off — literally!

The comedian, who is famously covered in ink, first announced he would be getting his tattoos removed back in December 2020. He later explained that he made the decision so that he wouldn’t have to constantly cover them up while shooting, something that’s getting more frustrating as he’s becoming more and more in demand.

The smart career move has now turned into a shrewd business decision in its own right, as Pete recently teamed up with smartwater for an add that pokes fun of the process.

In the commercial, the 27-year-old jokes:

“I’ve made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing. Were all my bad decisions because I was dehydrated? I mean, maybe… Definitely not.”

He went on to add:

“But now I’m trying to make smarter choices, hydrating with smartwater and stuff like that.”

Ch-ch-check it out below:

The ad may make tattoo removal look as cool as a glass of water, but the reality is a little different. The King of Staten Island star told People it had actually been “four or five months” since his last session, admitting:

“We’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But like it’s pretty much off this hand. … I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”

WOW. Tattoo removal is a serious commitment!

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Pete previously shed light on the sometimes embarrassing ordeal of disappearing his ink. He shared:

“So before [the doctor] goes to laser each tattoo, you hear him announced what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not. So I will be sitting there all high off the Pro-Nox [nitrous oxide] … and then all of a sudden I’ll hear, ‘Are we keeping the Stewie Griffin smoking a blunt?’ And I have to sit there and be like, ‘No, Dr. G.'”

In similar self deprecating fashion, he expressed some disbelief that a “prestigious” brand like smartwater would partner with him. Ever the comedian, Phoebe Dynevor’s boyfriend claimed to People that he “fell on the floor and started laughing for about three hours” when he found out about it. He snarked:

“Honestly, as soon as I heard ‘smartwater brand deal’, I went deaf.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he had nothing but praise for pal Machine Gun Kelly, dishing:

“I saw him about a week ago and he was fully dressed to the 10s like we were going to some sort of event. He was just doing that to play basketball… super fresh just to be playing basketball.”

Of MGK’s recent successes, he reflected:

“It’s nice and fun to see. That guy has been around for a really long time, you know? So it’s nice when people get to spread their wings and really thrive. But yeah, he’s always ready for a photo shoot. Always ready. It’s funny.”

Seems like Pete is thriving too — even in between painful tattoo removal sessions. He’s going to be a brand new man… in two years, anyway!

