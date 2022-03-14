SNL's Bowen Yang Explains How The Cast Is Supporting Pete Davidson Amid Kanye West Drama

The cast of Saturday Night Live is stepping up to stand behind Pete Davidson as this bizarre (and unsettling) moment of his public life continues on.

Of course, the 28-year-old comedian has been the focus of a barrage of public criticism and thinly-veiled threats from rapper Kanye West, after he began dating Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian in the midst of the former couple’s divorce.

Now, as tensions rise between the two celebs yet again, it sounds like Pete’s pals over at the NBC late-night show are rallying around him in their own subtle but significant way.

Pete’s SNL co-star Bowen Yang made an appearance at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, and spoke up about the whole situation on the red carpet prior to the show. Talking to ET about how the rest of the cast is coming together for the King of Staten Island star and frequent Weekend Update guest, Bowen explained (below):

“We are supporting him by giving him space. I think he’s just, you know, figuring it out, because I think a lot is out of his control, in terms of people’s responses.”

Yeah, no kidding.

In fact, other people’s responses is one of the unknowns Kim appears to be most worried about throughout this whole thing. It’s not just that Ye’s online behavior has been inappropriate, but also that it could lead the Hurricane rapper’s passionate followers to do something unthinkable. Also, from a logistical perspective, the “giving him space” remark makes sense. Pete has been MIA on some recent SNL eps, and is reportedly filming a movie right now, per ET. So Pete has removed himself a bit from the cast for work purposes — but the time away may end up being good for personal well-being, too.

Yang went on from there, adding this message of love to his co-star and wishing for a return to normalcy for the funnyman:

“I think he’s just getting back to his comfort and I think that is the best thing he can do. We are all thinking about him, and we love him so much.”

Amen!

As Perezcious readers no doubt know, Pete is growing weary of the constant public push-and-pull amid Kim’s split from the Jesus Walks performer. Ye is certainly not, however; just days ago, the Chicago native released a second violent music video portraying a hypothetical attack directed at Kim’s new boyfriend. The KUWTK star is desperate for Kanye to move on, and at times it appears as though he may, like this past weekend when he sat court side at a basketball game and canoodled with that Kim lookalike. But at other times, the rapper’s obsessive attitude about this situation comes out in full force and it’s just… concerning.

On a happier note, Yang’s time on the red carpet did also include a fun teaser! The comedian pontificated on potential future guest hosts for the legendary late night show, dropping Lizzo‘s name in his wish list and adding:

“I would love a big ol’ pop star! Someone like Lizzo. I’m not giving anything away, but there might be a few people here who might be hosting soon. That’s all I’ll say.”

Well that’s fun, at least! Seriously, though, what do U make of this scandalous situation with Pete Davidson and Kanye West, y’all? Sound OFF with your thoughts on the touch-and-go tensions down in the comments (below)…

