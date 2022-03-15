Kanye West Denies Lying About Seeing His Kids, Explains He Feels 'Alienated' As A Parent After They Couldn't Go To Sunday Service

Kanye West is speaking out yet again about his current coparenting situation with ex Kim Kardashian — and he’s taking a pointed stance towards media outlets and others who don’t see things from his perspective.

The 44-year-old rapper continues to use Instagram as his communication medium of choice, posting multiple new posts throughout the evening on Monday to deliver his message in his ongoing war of words regarding his four children with the reality TV star.

Related: Here’s Why Kim Is NOT Seeking A Protective Order Against Kanye Amid Online Attacks

Of course, as we previously reported, Kanye first took aim at the situation by calling out a set of pins on his daughter North‘s backpack on Monday morning, as you can see (below):

And while he showed his displeasure for the three images in the caption of that post, Kim quickly shut him down in the comments of his rant (below):

Now, things have taken another turn. Late on Monday night, the Hurricane rapper specifically took aim at our coverage of the situation.

In an IG post about our latest story reporting on the tensions between Kim and Kanye, the Chicago native took issue with the title and let the world know his thoughts:

Ye’s full caption of that post reads:

“What did I lie about? I am ‘allowed’ to see my kids YALL soooo mad that I can’t be written off as abuser or a stalker YALL soooo mad that SKETE showed who he really is Right before the Hulu trailer dropped I’m not a bad guy Kim’s not a bad person Kids want parents to stay together but Hulu needed a new narrative”

And he wasn’t done there.

Related: ‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Explains How The Cast Is Supporting Pete Davidson Through This

In a separate post after the one directed at us, Ye called out another outlet for reporting on Kim’s comment, writing:

“Ok ok magazine What do you mean wild claims ???? My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there’s multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God My family has been broken My name has been dragged and dropped The boyfriend been trying to play with me since SNL skits I was called a stalker by random has beens There’s multiple attempts to gas light me SKETE called this “legally single” person my wife I am not ramped up I successfully avoided doing anything that would give them reason to put a restraining order on me She think it’s funny to try to drive me over the edge but I didn’t let them Y’all can’t judge my state of well being based on the amount of time I leave an instagram post up or me using my platform to ensure that I stay consistent in my children’s lives A lot of baby mamas play like this across the world But nobody finna play with me or my children I know that Kim and SKETE are pawns in a bigger game Lord forgive them I made those videos because she ignored my text about bringing my children to church then had her boyfriend text me and brag about being in bed with “my wife” Then tell me “he could help me””

Wow.

Still not content to leave it alone, the Donda artist called out another outlet, further attempting to explain the situation:

“Us weekly My kids were not allowed to come to Sunday Service This the fifth time she did this Tying to gas light me What the hell is wrong with you godless people She say I took my kids to school and y’all forget that she just didn’t let my kids come to church?”

Oh, boy.

And it sounds like things are heating up in the legal realm now, too.

According to TMZ, Ye has now directed his lawyer, Samantha Spector, to “make custody job #1.” As we previously reported, the rapper and the SKIMS mogul had been using an informal and fairly flexible custody agreement concerning their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

However, the outlet is now reporting that “sources with direct knowledge” of the situation expect the custody concerns will end up before a judge soon, unless Ye is able to make some kind of formal agreement with Kim. Spector, who was recently hired to represent Ye in the latest divorce proceedings, will now apparently try to establish a more specific custody and visitation schedule with Kim’s team. If that doesn’t happen, the lawyer will allegedly head to court to ask a judge for a formal decree.

Related: Kanye Claims Pete Sent Him WHAT TEXTS?!

It may be difficult — as TMZ and others have noted repeatedly, Kanye is often out of El Lay, making a visitation schedule challenging. And since the news outlet reports Kim and Kanye are “hardly speaking to each other and haven’t for quite a while,” well, we’re not super optimistic about a formal arrangement being set up too quickly.

This whole situation is just… ugh… It’s tough to watch play out like this.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN/Avalon]