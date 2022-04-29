Kanye West Is Attempting To 'Disconnect' From The Drama... That He Created!

In a surprise to no one, Kanye West is focusing on himself! But this time it’s a good thing?

The 44-year-old rapper has been laying low for a few weeks now after having dropped out of his headliner gig at Coachella earlier this month. As we’ve heard, he’s reportedly opted to step away from the spotlight and seek to better himself following his very public, very tense recent spats with ex Kim Kardashian. And according to an insider, the Chicago-born recording artist and fashion designer is very serious about taking a look inward.

A source spilled to ET about the situation between the SKIMS mogul and the Yeezy brand visionary, making it sound like things have seriously cooled off. The insider revealed as much in new comments about Ye’s apparent desire to improve his own mental health.

The source said:

“Kanye has been laying low and focusing on healing. He is trying to disconnect from all the drama that happened between him and Kim. He is focused on taking care of himself, getting healthier, and removing himself from all the craziness.”

The drama that he started by being a controlling, harassing ex months after the breakup? He’s trying to shield himself from that?

Actually, per the insider, it all comes down to the four children he shares with Kim:

“He cares deeply about his family and kids. They are his number one priority and he’s working on himself.”

That’s actually great!

Of course, it’s great to hear about how Ye is prioritizing getting better instead of the situation earlier this year with his repeated Instagram dramas aimed at Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. But also… like, how can this source not be honest about the entire situation, and recognize the fact that Kanye himself caused all of the drama that then gave him so much public trouble! Ya know?!

Don’t give the guy too much credit for now beginning to fix an issue that he literally personally created in the first place! Just saying!

Still, it is nice to see Ye is apparently sincere in his effort to improve himself. As we previously reported, about a month ago, an insider revealed that the Jesus Walks rapper was going away to get help following several months of unsettling and concerning behavior on social media.

At the time, an insider told Page Six that the A-list star was seeking out the right treatment facility to re-center himself:

“West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him. He wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”

Ye’s PR team even made a statement about his intentions, adding:

“At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is focused on raising their beautiful children.”

So, yeah, we’re encouraged by the fact that Kanye is apparently so serious about getting mentally and emotionally healthy! Though we still haven’t seen any evidence he is actually going to a particular treatment facility. But as long as he’s seeking help.

We just want to make it clear that there also must be some kind of accountability for his actions amid this “disconnect.”

Right, Perezcious readers? Or do you disagree??

