Married Police Chief & Minister's Secret Life Outed On Facebook As THREE Girlfriends Come Forward -- All The WILD Details!!

Buckle up, y’all, because you’re about to go on a WILD ride with a couple of Texas-sized twists and turns…

Jason Collier, a police chief presiding over three full-time officers in the small north Texas town of Stinnett, has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation into “possible violations of city policy.” Ohhhh, but there’s so much more to this story! Seriously, READ ON!!!

Related: Country Crooner Jana Kramer STILL Doesn’t Trust Her Husband After Cheating Scandal(s)

The s**t really started to hit the fan on Tuesday, January 26, when a woman named Cecily Steinmetz shared a Facebook post about Collier that almost immediately went viral.

In the post, which she directed towards the city of Stinnett’s government pages on the social network, the Amarillo resident accused Collier of leading “a double/triple life” by having at least two girlfriends while also being married! Collier, according to reports, is not only married (and an ordained minister, by the way!), but he also apparently has four children. Yikes!!!

In her post, which included pics of her and Collier on various outings together, the 39-year-old woman alleged (below):

“Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life. I was his girlfriend until yesterday. He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married. I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night. He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him. He is a poor representative of your town. He would also visit me in Amarillo when he was on shift. We just returned from vacation in Taos on Sunday — meanwhile, his other GF was told he was on work assignment in Portland, OR.”

Um… WHAT?!

But what led up to that is even crazier!

In the week beforehand, it appears Jason posted a photo of himself and Cecily to his (since-deactivated) Facebook account. Somehow, several of her mutual friends who also knew Jason’s wife quickly realized what was going on, and Cecily got clued in on the lie. The comments snowballed from there, with Steinmetz alleging (above) how Collier even tried to show her allegedly FAKE annulment papers to somehow discredit his (very real!) marriage!

But that’s not all!

A cheating husband with one girlfriend on the side is bad enough… but what about two?? Or three?! Notice how Cecily mentions the “other GF” in her viral Facebook post?! Well, as it turns out, at one point on the initial Facebook thread a woman named Kristi chimed in, claiming that she was also Collier’s girlfriend, and he had also asked her to marry him! Wait, what?!

Apparently, on the weekend of January 16-17, he had told Cecily he was going to be in nearby Lubbock “helping his disabled brother.” But he was actually in Wichita, Kristi alleged in the comments, on a weekend getaway with her!

Nothin’ like a weekend getaway to Wichita with your side piece!

Quickly, Kristi and Cecily started to compare stories and match up lies. Eventually, they mutually discovered that Collier had asked both of them to marry him, even going so far as to call Kristi his “fiancée.” (And remember, he’s already married with four kids!)

Then, 500 comments deep on the ever-growing thread, a third woman named Katie popped up, alleging (below):

“So, I’m one of his girls, apparently. We started talking about a month ago. He came to see me in Abilene on the 15th. Said he was on assignment last weekend in Oregon.”

WHAT?!

According to reports about the now-deleted thread on Collier’s since-deactivated account, Katie also allegedly shared videos proving she’d been in contact with the police chief for some time as well. WOW!!!

How many girls are there?!

A 21-year-veteran of law enforcement who only first became Stinnett’s police chief back in February 2020, Collier has two children with his first wife, and two more with Opal Collier, who The Sun reports is his current wife.

Now, the Stinnett Police Department has officially placed Collier on administrative leave pending an “ongoing investigation.” It’s unclear what exactly they are investigating (perhaps Cecily’s allegation he’d visit her in Amarillo while on duty?), but city manager Durk Downs released a very vague statement to the media, saying (below):

“The City of Stinnett is aware of the current situation surrounding the Chief of Police Jason Collier. The city is taking this seriously and will be looking into any violations of city policy. Chief Jason Collier has been placed on administrative leave while the city investigates possible violations of city employment policy. As per city policy, we will refrain from commenting on any personal issues of personnel in a public forum.”

Crazy…

As you can see (below), local news outlets have reported the investigation itself, but have otherwise remained very tight-lipped regarding what it’s actually about:

There’s no such modesty on social media, though, where allegations, rumors, and suppositions are flying around like crazy. Heck, some social media users are even clamoring for Netflix to pick up this whole s**t show as a series for the streaming platform! And it would be quite the soap opera, judging by all these allegations…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? How do U even react to something like this?? Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!

[Image via KAMR Local 4 News/YouTube/City Of Stinnett]