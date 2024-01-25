Prince Albert Of Monaco Sends Payoffs To Mistresses & Secret Children, Claims Ex-Accountant!

Royal secrets are coming out! And we don’t mean Harry and Wills stuff, that’s child’s play — no, it’s so much more scandalous in Monaco! Prince Albert is now being accused of sending payments to former mistresses! And the children he shared with those women! All behind his wife Princess Charlene‘s back! Right??

The jaw-dropping accusations were made against the 65-year-old monarch by his former accountant and lieutenant, Claude Palmero. Last year, Palmero was accused of embezzling money, resulting in the Prince firing him. Now Palmero appears to be getting revenge by airing out Albert’s dirty laundry!

The ex-accountant reportedly kept detailed notes on the royal family’s finances in five notebooks, and information from these books has been exposed to several French newspapers, including details of the payoffs to his mistresses and secret children. According to Le Monde, Palmero claimed Albert sent Jazmin Grace Grimaldi — a 31-year-old love child he fathered with an American real estate agent named Tamara Rotolo — a whopping £73,000, or roughly $79,000 American, every three months. He also allegedly bought her a $3 million apartment in New York.

There’s more! Palmero alleged Albert would pay for kidnap and ransom insurance for a 20-year-old son named Alexandre Grimaldi, whom he shares with former air hostess Nicole Coste. He reportedly acknowledged the paternity of Alexandre back in 2005. But it wasn’t just his children reaping the benefits of the prince’s money! The mothers were, too! In 2015, Palermo claimed to Le Monde that Nicole convinced Albert to help pay for her fashion business, including a shop in London’s Knightsbridge. He noted that the venture was “on course [to cost] one million [euros] a year” at the time. Damn!

Palermo further told another newspaper, Libération, that Albert had an account at the French bank BNP under the name AG for “Albert Grimaldi” — which he used to pay his former mistresses and their kids without Charlene ever knowing. Oof. The cat is out of the bag now! However, Palmero shared that Nicole allegedly “fears” what the princess will do to the financial arrangement with Albert after he dies. So what does she do to solve the problem? She allegedly had an apartment in London put in the name of their son just in case!

Charlene, however, also has benefited from her husband’s wealth, even with his secret payments to other women and children in his life. Palmero said she receives a £1.2 million (or more than $1.5 million) allowance a year — although she tends to go way over budget. Back in 2017, she reportedly needed more than $635,000 to pay off an overdraft fee. Yeesh. Charlene allegedly spent over $2.5 million on renovating a holiday home in Corsica and redecorating her office at one point. Her family even took advantage of Albert’s largesse, with her brother Sean receiving £786,000 to buy a house in 2022. That’s nearly a million bucks! Her spending habits allegedly got to the point where Palmero wrote in his notes:

“It’s crazy! I have no control over the Princess’ spending.”

Palmero went on to claim Charlene hired and paid for nannies and other staff members who were living in Monaco illegally. The prince’s attorneys told Le Monde that if any money was given to those employees, the former accountant had been the one to authorize it. Following the allegations made by Palmero, Prince Albert issued a statement, saying:

“The attacks that Mr Palmero makes against me and against the state of Monaco and its institutions show his true nature and the little respect . . . he has for the family and the principality.”

Hmm. It sounds like Prince Albert has a lot of explaining to do to Princess Charlene…

