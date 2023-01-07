Prince Harry CONFIRMS King Charles Banned Meghan Markle From Balmoral On Day Of Queen Elizabeth’s Death!

It’s true! Meghan Markle was not welcomed at Balmoral on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, according to Prince Harry!

As you may recall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in London on September 8 to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony when his grandmother’s health deteriorated. While the couple’s representatives initially said they would be heading to Scotland, the plans changed hours later. Harry ended up flying alone to Balmoral castle and sadly arrived after the Queen’s death was announced.

As for why the 41-year-old actress never accompanied her husband? Sources told The Sun at the time that King Charles III “made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome” if Meghan went with Harry to Scotland. Plus, he reportedly noted that Princess Catherine AKA Kate Middleton would not even be there for Elizabeth’s final moments since she was with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – for their first day of school:

“Charles told Harry that it wasn’t right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time. It was pointed out to him that Kate was not going and that the numbers really should be limited to the very closest family.”

Other insiders later said that Harry was meant to be on a flight with Prince William and uncles Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. However, he reportedly missed it — and his chance to say goodbye to Elizabeth — because he was arguing with Charles to let Meghan come to Scotland:

“Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight.”

Now, it looks like Prince Harry is confirming the reports! In his upcoming memoir Spare, the 38-year-old claimed his father demanded that he not bring Meghan to visit the Queen, citing “nonsensical and disrespectful” reasons. Whatever Charles said must have been pretty bad because Harry quickly defended the Suits alum, firing back:

“Don’t ever speak about my wife that way!”

Whoa! Wonder what the monarch said in the moment…

As we mentioned, reports claimed the argument caused Harry to never get the opportunity to say goodbye. In fact, Page Six reported at the time that he learned about the news of her passing from online reports when he landed. Heartbreaking. Elsewhere in the memoir, the Better Up CIO shared that he still spoke some final words to his grandmother after she died, saying he “hoped she would be happy” and she would be reunited with his late grandfather, Prince Philip:

“[I told her I] admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end.”

A sad situation all around. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]