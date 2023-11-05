Kourtney Kardashian ‘Feels So Blessed’ About Son’s Birth After ‘Stressful’ Pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating being a new mom!

After welcoming her first child with husband Travis Barker, the Poosh founder is said to be “over the moon” about having a brand new baby again — especially after things took a “stressful” turn for her! On Sunday, an insider told People:

“Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival. Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end.”

Kourt, of course, had to undergo “urgent fetal surgery” to save the little boy’s life, leading to The Kardashians star going on bed rest. However, now that he’s been welcomed into the world, she’s “happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy.” Awww. The insider added:

“She feels so blessed.”

We’re so happy for her!

As for Travis, the source told the outlet he “keeps being amazing,” sharing:

“He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital. He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy”

So sweet!

People first reported on Saturday that Kourt and Trav had officially welcomed their son, who the Blink-182 drummer revealed last week they named Rocky. The Lemme founder, of course, already shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Our hearts are filled with so much joy for Kourtney and Travis! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]