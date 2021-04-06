Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Their First Netflix Series!

Forget all the drama — it’s time for a new era to begin for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

As you probably know, after Megxit went down, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced several new business ventures they’d be pursuing now that they were no longer official members of the Royal Family. It started with their non-profit organization Archewell, which branched into Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio, supported by deals with Netflix and Spotify.

On Tuesday, the expecting parents announced their first Netflix collab for the former: a new documentary series called Heart of Invictus. The show will follow “a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022,” according to a press release.

Harry, who helped launch the games and has been its patron from the beginning, said in a statement:

“Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve. This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.”

He continued:

“As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation. I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service.”

The series will be directed by Oscar-winning filmmakers Orlando Von Einsiedel and Joanna Natesegara. Harry will serve as executive producer and will also appear on camera, though the release stipulates that the focus will be on the competitors and their “powerful stories of resilience and hope.”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos spoke on his partnership with the ex-royals, stating:

“From the moment I met them, it’s been clear that the Invictus Games hold a very special place in their hearts, and I couldn’t be happier that their first series for Netflix will showcase that for the world in a way never seen before.”

He has also teased the couple “are building an ambitious slate” of content for the streaming service “that reflects the values and causes they hold dear,” including feature films, scripted series, documentaries, and children’s programming.

We wonder how this news will be received by all those people who scoffed at Meg and Harry’s Netflix deal, saying they were just cashing in on their royal titles. He was even accused of blowing off an Invictus fundraising event because of the whole Netflix situation. But now, not only will the series shine a light on the games, but because Invictus Games Foundation will also be an executive producer on the series, their participation “will provide significant funding to the organization.”

All in all, seems like a really exciting new chapter for our American royalty! We can’t wait to tune in!

