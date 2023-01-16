Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Were 'Not Welcome' At Glitzy BAFTA Tea Party -- Because Of William?!

The stars were gathered for a lavish party on Saturday night in Los Angeles… but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t among them! All thanks to Prince William, too!

The annual BAFTA Tea Party was held at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles in Beverly Hills over the weekend to celebrate the best creative talent of the year ahead of the 76th British Academy Film Awards on February 19, including guests like Angela Bassett, Brendan Fraser, Michelle Williams, and Cate Blanchett. Normally, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might snag an invite to such a high-profile event, but not this time!

According to a source who spoke to The Sun on Sunday, the couple was “not welcome” at the star-studded bash after attacking the royal family in their Netflix docuseries and in Harry’s memoir, Spare. A consultant for the charitable organization explained:

“BAFTA decided it was a terrible idea [to invite them]. They thought it would be a PR disaster.”

Apparently, excited PR advisers from the US were hoping to capitalize on publicity by inviting Harry and Meghan to the event (which naturally would have created a lot of buzz), but the idea was quickly shot down when they were reminded that William is the president of BAFTA! An invite was totally out of the question then! Seeing as the 38-year-old has “roundly attacked” his estranged relatives, the insider continued:

“For them to roll out the red carpet to Harry and his wife would be like setting off a nuclear bomb. It’s a no-go.”

Oh, man. That would have been problematic AF!

Also, executives for the org were panicked that Harry and Meghan might say something about William while at the event, causing enough concern to leave them off the guest list. The source added:

“Any interviews he or Meghan gave would go viral. Anything negative on William would be devastating.”

It would have caused such a stir!! But, come on, there’s no way Harry and Meghan ever stood a chance at making it to the party with William as BAFTA’s president! It would have been a bad look for Will, especially as he’s avoiding his younger brother and sis-in-law amid the scandal!

While a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales declined to comment on the matter, a BAFTA rep told Page Six the Sussexes’ “attendance was not discussed whatsoever.” But according to The Sun‘s source, the idea of inviting William’s feuding family members was kept a secret and he and his team had no knowledge or involvement in any of the decision-making surrounding the guest list.

As Perezcious readers know, this invitation snub comes after Harry slammed his family in the pages of his explosive tell-all. He definitely went after the 40-year-old hardest, too, alleging William once attacked him during an argument about the Suits alum, among many, many other things. At this time, Harry is not on speaking terms with his relatives… and it sounds like he won’t be for a while. Oof. Thoughts!? Do U think Harry and Meghan were hoping for an invite?

