Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Want To Meet With The Queen -- But About What?!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently want to hold a meeting with Queen Elizabeth in the coming weeks!

According to a new report out in The Sun, the couple is trying to fit some time into the Queen’s schedule in a U.K. meeting, though it’s unclear exactly what the topic could be about. This follows several of what the outlet terms as “olive branch” calls back home across the pond following the major controversy over the young family’s sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey.

Per the outlet, a big part of the plan involves Harry and Meghan introducing the Queen to her namesake, great-granddaughter Lilibat — if, of course, she agrees to meet with them in the coming weeks. But the Sussexes themselves have already offered to fly in to see the monarch, so it’s clear that they are serious about seeing her in person. (And yes, that would be Meghan’s first trip back to the U.K. since March 2020’s infamous Megxit!)

It’s not clear how the Queen is receiving these overtures for a meeting, but according to The Sun, senior staff members are “stunned” by “the sheer nerve” of the whole thing at this point. They are especially surprised that Meghan and Harry would come home in this fashion so soon after the couple blasted the Royals during their infamous sit down with Oprah.

One source spoke to the outlet about the feeling of senior staff around Buckingham Palace right now, explaining (below):

“Harry and Meghan have made this offer but a lot of people are shocked by the sheer nerve of it. They may genuinely want to see the Queen but it’s breathtaking given what they’ve put her through this year. Her Majesty’s staff have not responded so far. In fact there has also been discussion about Christmas — and whether an invitation should be sent to Harry and Meghan, after they spurned one last year. The Queen is still very fond of Harry, and would love to see Lilibet and her brother Archie. But courtiers are surprised by the move, especially from Meghan, after what has happened.”

Clearly, there’s nothing simple about these frayed relationships, is there…

Of course, Harry himself has already been back to the U.K. recently, having met privately with the Queen twice during his stay-over back in April for grandad Prince Philip‘s funeral.

For now, the plan is for the Queen to stay at Balmoral until at least October. FWIW, though, insiders say Harry isn’t thinking of going back to England until at least after his 37th birthday, which happens on September 15, so there is at least a little bit of time here for the situation to calm itself.

Just weeks ago, the Queen was reportedly “exasperated” by the drama relating to the Sussexes. She’d also allegedly ordered staff to be on call to refute any claims made in Harry’s upcoming new memoir, as that same source explains:

“The family are concerned he will go into his feelings about Diana’s death, her treatment by the royals and how he initially felt about his father’s relationship with Camilla. That’s why it’s all the more surprising that this offer for a meeting has been made now.”

Surprising, indeed!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

Sound OFF with your take on Meghan, Harry, and the Queen down in the comments (below)…

