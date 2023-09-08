Prince Harry Visited Queen Elizabeth’s Burial Site On First Anniversary Of Death -- Alone??

Prince Harry is paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On Friday morning, the Duke of Sussex was spotted visiting St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle — the burial site of his late grandmother. This, of course, was an enormously emotional moment for the 38-year-old as it was the first anniversary of the late Monarch’s death. Not only was he losing his grandmother, which whom he’d been so close, he also didn’t make it in time to share final words with her. So her passing was extra tough for him. And now he’s going through it all alone.

Related: King Charles’ Complaints About Harry’s Gender Was ‘Devastating’ To Princess Diana

Multiple outlets reported that it was a private visit for Harry, as Meghan Markle did not make the trip across the pond from California with him — and of course the royals are shunning him.

Harry was in town for the annual WellChild Awards in London, where the Prince honored the late Queen with a thoughtful speech:

“As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year, as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we’re together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community.”

This must be a rough time for Harry — especially since he’s not meeting with his brother, Prince William, or father, King Charles III, while visiting the UK. Left to mourn alone. Just awful.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share your support in the comments down below!

[Images via The Royal Family/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]