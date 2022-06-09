Prince William & Kate Middleton Made ‘No Effort’ To Introduce Kids To Lilibet Amid Feud With Harry & Meghan

This is honestly just a bummer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the UK with both their children for the first time last week to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. During the festivities, they held a fun birthday party for their family to meet their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet (who was born after they moved across the pond) — and not only did Prince William and Kate Middleton not attend, they also made “no effort” to introduce their three children to their cousin at all during the four-day celebration! Seriously?! We can understand being too busy with the Jubilee to make the party, but to make no effort at all while they’re in town?

Royal expert Christopher Andersen opened up about the brother’s feud while speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday, and he revealed some not so surprising but definitely disappointing facts about how William and Harry handled their time back in the same city together.

The expert dished:

“William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili].”

This lack of introduction was likely because there is still “a lot of tension” between the couples, Christopher added:

“As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to one another during the celebrations].”

Not at all?? Whoa!

The Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan author also claimed that any of Harry and Meghan’s attempts to “mend fences” with the monarchy were unsuccessful. Yeesh!

That’s not too much of a surprise just thinking back on everyone’s behavior during the Jubilee, though. The Archewell founders were hardly seen in public with the rest of the family, and when they were, they were kept far away, or “sidelined,” as Anderson put it. Getting banned from the balcony during the Trooping the Color procession and sitting as far from William and Kate as possible during The Service of Thanksgiving were just two very obvious examples of that!

On why things remain so torn between the family, Anderson mused:

“I think what it boils down to is not only what’s happened in the recent past.”

That, of course, would be the California resident’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last March, a bombshell TV appearance that the royal family is still recovering from. But the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir is also keeping the others at bay:

“The Royal family is terrified about what’s going to be contained in the book Harry is going be publishing at the end of this year.”

Hmm. Would a better strategy be to get back into Harry’s good graces, though? Maybe then he wouldn’t feel so free to spread all their secrets. Just saying!

While Lilibet didn’t get to meet her first cousins in person, she did get to say hello to her namesake! Describing the special visit with the Queen, a source told Us on Monday:

“Harry and Meghan visited the queen at Windsor Castle with Lilibet and Archie. After reluctantly pulling out of Party at the Palace, spending time with her great-grandchildren and seeing Lilibet turn 1 added some light to her day. She thinks they’re adorable and gave Lili and Archie gifts.”

At least someone was open to meeting the little girl!

Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Do you think these brothers will ever reconcile? If not, is it possible William and Kate’s kids might start to think negatively about Archie and Lili because of their parents’ opinions and the constant distance between them? Sound OFF (below)!

