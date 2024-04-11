Prince William Returns To Social Media For First Time Since Princess Catherine Revealed Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William is breaking his social media silence… for something that has nothing to do with the royal family! LOLz!

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales took to X (Twitter) to commemorate the retirement of British soccer star Rachel Daly from England’s national team the Lionesses! The athlete shared a lengthy statement, which William reposted. The royal posted on top:

“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3”

Rachel noted that she still plans to continue playing at the club level for Aston Villa. So Will added:

“Plenty more goals for Villa now!”

The 41-year-old simply signed off, “W.” See (below):

Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3. Plenty more goals for Villa now! W https://t.co/JXmadhxW7L — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 10, 2024

He also shared the same message on the official Instagram account for Kensington Palace, which he shares with wife Princess Catherine.

This is the first time he’s posted on social media since Catherine revealed her cancer diagnosis. There’s been so much unfortunate drama with that, so we’re not too surprised… Maybe soccer has helped him to take his mind off things! And he isssss the president of the Football Association, so we guess it’s important to get in on the conversation for this major news!

In a way saying something completely unrelated says a lot — it means he’s getting back to business as usual!

