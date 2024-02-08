Elon Musk Jumps To Taylor Swift's Defense Over Jet Tracking Page!

Elon Musk is coming to Taylor Swift’s defense over her jet-tracking debacle, but, like, is he really helping the situation??

As we’ve been following, the Eras Tour performer’s legal team sent a cease and desist to 21-year-old Jack Sweeney warning him to stop tracking her private jet against the threat of legal action. The college student is famous for running multiple celebrity jet tracking accounts on social media, including the since-removed @TaylorSwiftJets account on Instagram. Tay’s team argued she fears for her “personal safety,” but Jack has maintained that all the information he shares is already public, and that he’s not revealing any of her location details beyond what her own tour schedule already reveals. Suffice it to say, he’s not backing down — and now, the Tesla founder is stepping in.

On Tuesday, Elon took to his social media app X (Twitter) to condemn the young adult while backing Taylor. He wrote:

“Sweeney is an awful human being. Taylor Swift is right to be concerned.”

Sweeney is an awful human being. Taylor Swift is right to be concerned. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2024

There’s been controversy over Taylor’s jet use ever since Jack revealed details of her carbon emissions, so she’ll definitely need public opinion on her side in this cease and desist case… But is a billionaire who’s come under similar scrutiny really the one to help win people over? Let’s not forget, Elon was one of the celebs Jack tracked the jet activity and carbon emissions of, which the college student says the tech wizard tried to pay him to stop doing! He responded to the SpaceX founder:

“Let’s remember you offered me 5k to stop. Also threatened to sue me, and here we are a year later.”

Let's remember you offered me 5k to stop. Also threatened to sue me, and here we are a year later. https://t.co/nYaplO75vX — Jack Sweeney (@Jxck_Sweeney) February 6, 2024

On Tuesday, Jack told the DailyMail.com:

“I think it’s important to note that nowhere do I intend for harm. I actually think Swift has some good songs. I believe in transparency and public information.”

Yeah, we totally understand that line of thinking when it comes to public servants and officials (including royals), but is it still fair when it’s a private citizen (albeit a mega-popular one)? Hmm.. What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

