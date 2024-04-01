Princess Catherine Donated Her Hair To Children's Cancer Charity Years Before Being Diagnosed Herself!

Princess Catherine was a champion for cancer sufferers far before she became one herself.

As the world continues to come to grips with the news the 42-year-old has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, we can all rejoice in a story about what an amazing person she is behind the scenes. Way back in 2017, the Princess of Wales debuted a shorter hairstyle (see above, inset) than fans had been accustomed to seeing her sport. But it wasn’t just an aesthetic choice… She donated her locks to kids with cancer!

Back in 2018, the Sunday Express reported that Kate chopped seven inches off her brunette tresses and anonymously donated ’em to The Little Princess Trust, which gives free wigs to young people up to 24 years of age suffering from hair loss because of cancer treatments. At the time, organization spokesperson Helen Creese told People:

“It’s lovely to think that somebody, somewhere — probably more than one person — has received a wig containing Princess Kate’s hair. It’s a really lovely thought and it’s fantastic for raising awareness, plus it’s gorgeous hair — we all lust after that hair!”

Wow, what an amazing thought! Hopefully the good karma comes back Kate’s way in one form or another.

Did YOU know Princess Catherine donated her hair, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via The Prince and Princess of Wales/YouTube & David Sims/WENN]