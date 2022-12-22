Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Wants Husband Tyler Baltierra To Start An OnlyFans!

Catelynn Lowell is ready to rake in the money with some help from her husband, Tyler Baltierra!

In case you didn’t know, he has been on a fitness journey over the past year and documented his progress on Instagram – which means he is posting a ton of shirtless pictures for his 3.2 million followers. As you can guess, people have been loving the snapshots. So seeing the hype around those pics, Catelynn apparently wants to cash in on those new abs by having her hubby join OnlyFans! In an interview with E! News published on Wednesday, the 30-year-old Teen Mom star said she’s been attempting to convince Tyler to join the platform:

“I’m trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans. Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We’ll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans.”

Who knows! He could join the list of celebrities who have made a ton of money from OnlyFans! As we mentioned, Tyler hasn’t been shy about showing off his body on Insta while opening up about his fitness progress. Earlier this year, he hopped on the social media platform to share two shirtless snapshots and reveal he lost 24 pounds between the end of March and the beginning of August. He wrote in the caption:

“OFFICIALLY DONE with this cut & I managed to drop 24 POUNDS while maintaining the strength I built while I was gaining! I’m pretty happy with the results. It makes me even more pumped to see how the next cut goes after I’m done bulking again! I did decide to shift my goals a little & focus more on aesthetics/muscle building for this next bulk cycle, rather than strength building (like I was doing before). I still have a long way to go until I reach my ultimate goal, but I promised myself that I would post more about my fitness journey, because It helps keep me accountable & I get questions about it from you guys all the time lol”

Wow!!!

Good for Tyler! Catelynn has been so inspired by the television personality’s transformation so far that she decided to begin her own fitness routine, telling E! News:

“I go to the gym five days a week now. I think it’s good for his mental health and I’m glad to see that he’s just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he’s succeeding and getting stronger.”

The reality star added:

“Boy, he looked good let me tell you. But I tell him all the time, ‘You need to sign up for OnlyFans man. You’d be making some big bucks with that.’”

We’ll have to see if Tyler joins the other Teen Mom stars that became OF content creators! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

