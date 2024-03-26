Princess Catherine & Prince William Have Work-Home Balance 'Bang On,' Says Family Member

Prince William and Princess Catherine have found their groove!

Royal relative Peter Phillips told Sky News Australia‘s The Royal Report on Saturday the couple are absolutely crushing life as both busy working royals and parents of three! The son of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Mark Phillips dished:

“Her and William make a fantastic team together. Their kids are great, and they have the balance of public life and trying to be parents to three young children, which is always difficult.”

Not an easy task when you’re the future king and queen!

Peter went on to praise his cousin and Kate Middleton for having it “pretty right” in terms of navigating their work responsibilities and family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, adding:

“As history has taught us, and anyone knows, that actually you want to be there for your children when they are of a certain age. You want to be able to go and drop them off at school, and pick them up from school, and go and watch matches, and be part of their school lives. I think that balance of doing the family life and also the public life, I think they’ve pretty much got that bang on.”

By the way, Peter’s interview was recorded before the Princess of Wales announced she was diagnosed with cancer, but we’re sure his sentiments hold true amid the health battle.

Not only do we know that Kate’s been working from home amid her surgery recovery, but she has shown the importance of putting her kids first, such as by attending their sports games earlier this month. In her announcement video posted last Friday, the 42-year-old also revealed it’s taken her a little while to share her diagnosis with the public because she and her hubby have been trying to “process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.” She said:

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Totally understandable — and goes to show how they really are prioritizing their work-life balance now matter what challenge lies ahead. Impressive and important in times like these!

