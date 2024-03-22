Kristin Cavallari's Hot Young BF Mark Estes Says Relationship Is 'Going Great' -- And His Boyz Are Supportive!

Kristin Cavallari got the stamp of approval from her hot boyfriend’s fellow Montana Boyz!

Ever since the 37-year-old reality star debuted her relationship with 24-year-old social media star Mark Estes last month, she has faced criticism for dating a much younger guy. However, Kristin refuses to let the negative chatter from fans get to her! She has continued to live her best life with Mark, regardless of what anyone says, and she is not afraid to show it off. Even her boyfriend doesn’t mind posting about it online. Mark told People about their relationship in an interview published on Thursday:

“It’s going great. Obviously, we’re chill about it if we feel like we can share it on our social media platform.”

And it helps that the relationship has the full support of her beau’s besties! Kade Wilcox — a member of the Montana Boyz — said:

“We love it. [We] support it. It’s been fun.”

Nice! Their pal Kaleb Winterburn agreed, adding:

“It’s been fun meeting her and getting to know her and just everything about that whole world, too. It’s cool to see.”

As you may recall, Kristin opened up about how their romance started earlier this month. The Laguna Beach alum revealed after following the guys on TikTok, she received a DM from the Montana Boyz account in December that said, “I love you.” That message actually had been sent by Mark! His side of the story? It was not a group decision to contact her! He actually meant to reach out to her through his own account! The model recalled to People:

“Yeah, I thought I was on my own account and I DMed her. We woke up the next day and [my friend] was like, ‘Who DM’d Kristin?’ I was like, ‘Oh, that was me.’”

As Kaleb pointed out, though, everything “worked out” in the end. That it did!

Naturally, though, having a relationship in the public eye has taken some getting used to for Mark. He even said that “a year ago today, I would never picture” having all eyes on his romance with someone else:

“I’d be like, ‘Yeah, that’s not real.’ But at the end of the day, that’s just the shoes we’re in now, I guess. If someone did try to hide a relationship, I don’t think you could [online]. It’s going to get out there, so it’s just something you kind of have to deal with.”

As for how the rest of the Montana Boyz have dealt with the attention? They noted they’ve “definitely” had some huge growth in popularity on social media since Kristin and Mark hard launched their relationship. However, the TikTokers trying not to let it get to their heads. Kade explained:

“I think we’re all pretty good at being the same people in front of the camera that we are behind the camera. For example, Mark and Kristin would never be hidden just because we have a public profile or she has a public profile. It is going to be portrayed in the same way in front of the camera that it is behind the camera.”

Could we get more Kristin and Montana Boyz content moving forward then? We’ll see! Reactions? Drop them in the comments below!

