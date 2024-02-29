Princess Catherine’s Rep Doing Damage Control Amid Surgery Conspiracy Theories, BUT…

Amid the many conspiracy theories about Princess Catherine‘s whereabouts during her recovery from abdominal surgery, a rep for the Princess of Wales is FINALLY speaking out! But don’t expect to get any answers, because they are staying very hush-hush!

On Thursday, Kate Middleton‘s rep hit back at all the worries about the 42-year-old’s health, telling Page Six:

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates. That guidance stands.”

Damn. That’s not much of a statement!

We’d think after all the wild theories running rampant on the internet that they would have provided at least a bit more information! But for what it’s worth, the rep did insist the mother of three is “doing well” during her recovery, which is expected to last until about Easter.

As we covered, Prince William‘s wife hasn’t been seen since Christmas Day. And with so much secrecy around her medical issue, fans are starting to grow concerned. That worry spiked on Tuesday when, at the last minute, the Prince of Wales backed out of a memorial service for his godfather due to unexplained “personal reasons.” However, palace sources insisted that Kate was “doing well” at the time.

The future king was back out fulfilling royal engagements on Thursday while attending an antisemitism event at a London synagogue. He even mentioned his partner when saying, “both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise of an antisemitism.”

Meanwhile, the palace has already hit back at claims that Kate is in a coma — although that hasn’t stopped royalists from speculating about what could’ve caused her to go in for a supposedly pre-planned surgery, citing potential issues with William, plastic surgery, and more as some possible reasons. Many also don’t believe the procedure was actually scheduled based on the couple’s since-axed travel plans and the fact that friends reportedly didn’t know ahead of time. But no matter how out-of-hand the conspiracy theories get, it’s clear The Firm is keeping quiet!

Do you think this is the right tactic? Or would it be better to give a little more information instead of the now-generic “doing well” response? Obviously, Kate deserves her privacy during this medical matter, but with the whole world so concerned, maybe it’s time to reveal just a bit more about what’s going on?? Let us know what YOU think (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]