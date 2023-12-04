Omid Scobie's Team DID Send Book Draft With 'Royal Racist' Names -- Despite Claim They Were Never Written?!

How does a mistake like this happen?!?

The release of journalist Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame last week was quickly overshadowed by the bombshell revelation that the Dutch translation revealed the alleged identities of the two “royal racists” — and now it turns out this royal screwup was all thanks to… his agent?!

According to a source for The Times on Sunday, the author’s team at United Talent Agency DID send a version to Dutch publisher Xander Uitgevers that included King Charles III and Princess Catherine’s names. We may even have an explanation — it wasn’t the final draft! Apparently, they wanted the translators to get a head start on their work, so they sent an early copy before following up with the final version weeks before publication. Unfortunately, those final edits weren’t made and the incorrect version of the book went out. Wow.

It’s wild to think they willingly handed over an earlier version of the manuscript despite the obvious risks involved! Those pages hadn’t passed legal yet! The only explanation is that earlier in the process Omid and his team did plan to name names! And assumed they’d be able to!

So far, neither Scobie nor UTA has released a statement about this apparent explanation. Since this scandal broke, the Finding Freedom writer’s been adamant that the mix-up wasn’t his fault. Appearing on an episode of This Morning last week, he argued he “never submitted a book that had their names in it,” elaborating:

“I wrote and edited the English version of the book with one publisher. That then gets licensed to other publishers. I can’t speak Italian, German, French, Dutch or any of the other languages that it’s come out in.”

But obviously, if the Netherlands received a copy with identities revealed, he did write them at one point — and at least took a shot that he’d get away with having them printed. This despite his pal Meghan Markle supposedly never wanting anyone to know the culprits’ identities?? Hmm…

As we’ve covered, the Suits alum supposedly sent His Majesty private letters in which she called out the “unconscious bias and ignorance” inside the royal family after revealing there had been conversations about Prince Archie‘s skin tone before he was born. It was apparently in those letters that Omid learned who had been involved. And now the whole world knows — whether its true or not. We’re glad we aren’t Scobie’s agent right now! Oof!

