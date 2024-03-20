Palace Hiring Communications Assistant After Princess Catherine PR Disaster -- But SEVERELY Underpaying Them!

The royal family has finally found the answer to their public relations problems. They’re willing to spend… get ready for this… £25,000 on it.

According to a report from LBC, Buckingham Palace has posted a new job opening for a communications assistant. Duties for the position, based in the private secretary’s office, will include “responding to day to day media enquiries on a range of subjects, including about the work of members of the Royal Family.” The description of the role explains:

“The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience. The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do. Whether working on a state visit, ceremonial event or Royal engagement, you’ll make sure our communications consistently spark interest and reach a range of audiences.”

They forgot to say, “You’ll also be asked to put out fires when your bosses fumble on an international level.” LOLz! Look, this is clearly something The Firm needs. News travels faster and evolves less predictably in the age of social media, and they absolutely need someone who can stay on top of that. Making the royals look good all the time takes a LOT of effort. And at the moment they’re having a hard time just not making ordinary surgery recovery seem like some kind of sinister coverup!

So what will this social media savior get paid? £25,000. Per year. That’s about $32,000 on this side of the pond.

…Seriously?!

Look, we know King Charles is a frugal man, and he’s been said to be aiming to reduce the spending of the Crown, but ARE Y’ALL SERIOUS WITH THIS??

$32k is an entry level salary. And this is not a problem for a beginner to solve! The Palace has dug themselves quite a hole with this whole Princess Catherine business. They’ve managed to trip over themselves at every turn — and now it’s the biggest scandal in the world!

And let’s not pretend the royals’ communications problem is new! Between Prince Andrew and his ties to a billionaire pedo sex trafficker, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s accusations of racism and bullying, and Prince William‘s cheating rumors, the fam has been in desperate need of a full time expert at PR for years now! We’re talking about a real spin doctor. That ain’t an entry level position, and you’re not going to get someone who can handle this much mess for such a tiny salary.

It’s not like they can’t afford it! The crown has an estimated $20 BILLION in holdings, and they generate around $400 million every year. The way we see it, they can’t afford NOT to pay a good comms expert! This £25,000 job sounds like a band-aid on a bullet wound to us.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers??

