Princess Catherine’s Neighbor Reveals When He Last Saw Her!

Princess Catherine and Prince William‘s neighbor just SLAMMED all the “absurd” rumors about the royals!

Former cricket star Kevin Pietersen, who lives near the famous family, took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday to stick up for his neighbors amid rumors about Kate Middleton‘s health and whereabouts following her abdominal surgery earlier this year. Despite the fact the 42-year-old was seen leaving the Windsor Farm Shop with her husband over the weekend looking “happy” and “healthy,” fans are still convinced something nefarious is going on behind the scenes. But the athlete won’t stand by and let that narrative continue without getting his word in on what’s going on. And he is his own primary source on this one!

After having had a front-row seat to the comings and goings at Adelaide Cottage, Kevin revealed his two cents on all of the conspiracy theories AND when he last personally saw Kate for himself! He dished:

“The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too! It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULLS**T on this platform that are out and out lies!”

Him seeing Kate on “most days” is certainly great news! That would seem to prove (yet again) that she’s not in a rumored coma! But that’s not all the 43-year-old had to say! He continued to praise the Prince and Princess of Wales by adding:

“W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!”

As Perezcious readers know, Kate has been all over the headlines this month after fans realized she hadn’t been spotted publicly since last year following her surgery news. Even though she’s now apparently been seen a handful of times, most folks still think the palace is keeping secrets and using a lookalike to hide the truth (and thus, the mother of three) from the public. Things took a turn for the worse when Kate admitted to photoshopping a family photo released on Mother’s Day in the UK, costing Kensington Palace its credibility.

As the drama only continues to escalate, The Firm has been unwilling to speak out, leaving the difficult task to the couple’s friends and diehard supporters! Just like what’s happening here. We’ll see if Kevin’s comments help… Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

