Princess Charlene Finally Returns Home To Monaco Months After Entering Treatment Facility

Princess Charlene is finally back home in Monaco after being away from her family for months due to a mystery medical issue.

According to People, the 44-year-old royal returned to the city-state earlier this week and reunited with her husband Prince Albert and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The palace confirmed the news on Saturday afternoon, saying that Charlene plans to continue her “convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side.”

As you may know, the former Olympic swimmer has been away from home since November. The princess’ health has been the subject of speculation ever since she spent six months stuck in South Africa due to a series of health concerns and surgeries that left her unable to come back to Monaco. And when she eventually returned home in November, Charlene’s health took a turn for the worse, and she left again to voluntarily entered into a Swiss clinic due to “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.” Her husband previously told People that the family supported her desire to seek treatment “elsewhere in Europe.” He added that the decision came down to several factors, explaining:

“Obviously there were consequences of her different surgeries and the procedures she underwent in the last few months. That certainly was a factor, but at this point I prefer not to comment further. I can say she was suffering incredible fatigue. She hadn’t slept well in a number of days and she wasn’t eating at all well. She has lost a lot of weight, which made her vulnerable to other potential ailments. A cold or the flu or God help us, COVID.”

However, a friend previously claimed to Page Six that Albert downplayed her situation, saying she actually almost died in South Africa! Furthermore, the source revealed that an ear, nose, and throat infection brought on “severe sinus and swallowing issues stemming back from an earlier surgery” – which caused her to lose “nearly half her body weight.” Very scary…

But now, it sounds like things have gotten significantly better for Charlene! The palace said her homecoming, which came after consultation with her physicians, is due to her “encouraging recovery.” They also added that Charlene plans to ease back into her official duties only after continuing to receive care for several more weeks. As for her public appearances and commitments, the palace noted that Charlene hopes to carry on with those events “as soon as her health is strong enough,” adding:

“The communique restates the Princess looks forward to once again spending time and socializing with the Monegasques.”

The statement concluded by asking for everyone to respect their privacy since Charlene “still needs peace and calm.”

This is such great news to hear! We are wish Princess Charlene nothing but the best as she continues her recovery in Monaco!

[Image via Princess Charlene/Instagram, Bridow/WENN]