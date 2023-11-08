Princess Diana Was A REAL ONE! This Barbra Streisand Story Is So Telling!

Princess Diana was looking out for Barbra Streisand!

In her new book My Name is Barbra, the singer recalled a meaningful moment with the former Princess of Wales that proved just how amazing the late royal was! Back in 1992, per People, the two stars met up at the London premiere of The Prince of Tides, and Barbra almost unknowingly suffered a wardrobe malfunction — if not for the quick thinking of the princess! The actress recalled that the premiere was held as a benefit for the AIDS Crisis Trust, and the 81-year-old was “impressed” with how hands-on Diana was with destigmatizing HIV/AIDS at the time.

Noting Diana was as lovely in person as she imagined, she said Prince Harry and Prince William‘s mother, whom she sat next to, encouraged her to soak in the applause at the screening at Leicester Square. Because of royal protocol — which dictated that Diana had to be the first to stand — Barbra was reluctant to embrace the applause during the screening. That was until Diana gave her a “little push” — and then solved her fashion problem!

The Funny Girl alum wrote:

“The zipper on my skirt had come down a bit as I was sitting, and she noticed and quickly started to zip it up for me as I got to my feet.”

She added:

“When I finally sat down, Diana turned to me and asked, ‘Do you know how wonderful you are?”

The question was particularly noteworthy because the songwriter Marilyn Bergman had asked Barbra the same thing 30 years before when she was just getting her start at a New York City nightclub. Barbra continued:

“I certainly didn’t know it then. Did I know it now? I’m not sure…maybe a little. I thought Diana was wonderful. I wonder if she knew how wonderful she was.”

So sweet!

Funny enough, the A Star Is Born lead also had a special connection with King Charles III, who reportedly had a crush on the A-lister before he met Diana. Confirming their friendship with the Times of London in 2021, the performer said they met in 1974 when Charles was serving in the Royal Navy in San Diego, where she was working, too, and he asked to meet, she told the outlet:

“He asked to meet me. So he came to the recording studio. I offered him a sip of tea and I thought, ‘They didn’t have to test me for poison or something? No.'”

They quickly “became friends,” she added:

“I loved spending some time at Highgrove for a weekend fundraiser and going through his gardens.”

Amazing!

Barbra’s friendship with the royals paid off in the long run — it saved her from a possible movie premiere nightmare! Diana really came in clutch! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Anwar Hussein/Brian To/WENN]