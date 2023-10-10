Princess Diana Appears As A GHOST In The Crown Final Season!

Fans of The Crown are about to be in for quite the conversation starter…

In the upcoming sixth and final season of the Netflix drama, Princess Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, will be making an appearance — from beyond the grave! According to multiple UK sources on Tuesday morning, the late Princess will be appearing as a ghost to both her ex-husband Prince Charles and to Queen Elizabeth II, now played by Imelda Staunton.

According to the reports, the scene between Di and Charles comes after the future monarch, played by Dominic West, mourns her death in the hospital morgue in Paris after her car crash, with the apparition telling him:

“Thank you for how you were in the hospital. So raw, broken — and handsome. I’ll take that with me. You know I loved you so much. So deeply, so painfully too. That’s over now. It will be easier for everyone with me gone.”

Yikes! This is sure to be quite the lightning rod for fans. Putting words in the deceased Diana’s mouth? Like telling her ex he’s so handsome?!

However, a Netflix source explained to DailyMail.com:

“The appearances of Debicki as Diana after her death were [visualizations] of innermost thoughts’ rather than intended to be interpreted as supernatural.”

Ah, so not so much a ghost then? But his grief talking? Hmm…

We’ll just have to wait and see how it all translates on screens when the first part of the season drops on November 16. See the trailer (below):

Early thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

