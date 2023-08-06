Princess Eugenie & Beatrice Find Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Rift With The Royal Family ‘Really Stressful’!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to cool it with the drama before they burn too many bridges!

Ever since exiting from their roles as senior members of The Firm, everyone knows by now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer on good terms with the royal family. And there are no signs of their relationship improving anytime soon! We mean, their rift is so bad that the royals didn’t even take a moment to publicly wish Meghan a happy birthday this week, unlike in the past! But did anybody expect them to send her some good wishes after the countless interviews airing out the royals’ dirty laundry, Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, and more? The couple did too much damage, unfortunately!

But luckily for the Sussexes, they still have some allies across the pond! Who you may ask? We’re talking about Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice obvi! According to People on Saturday, Prince Harry remains “so close” to his two cousins despite the feud. A family insider told the outlet:

“They’re still the best of friends and talk constantly.”

That being said, Eugenie and Beatrice seem to be getting sick of being stuck in the middle between both sides of the feud! The source shared that watching their family member’s public beef has been “really stressful” for the princesses, as they “understand and live the royal machine” but are still tight with Harry:

“This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it”

Despite the rumors that there was tension between the foursome after Beatrice and Eugenie were caught hanging out with Piers Morgan, the sisters are clearly loyal to Meghan and Harry. We even saw that close bond on display when the 38-year-old attended King Charles’ coronation in May. While Meghan stayed home in Montecito for Prince Archie’s 4th birthday, Harry was seen entering Westminster Abbey for the festivities smiling and talking with Beatrice, Eugenie, and their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

Of course, things were still tense with the other family members, especially Prince William. Although it would be nice to see the brothers mend the fences, his older sibling doesn’t seem too focused on that at this time. The People insider noted the Prince of Wales “knows what his end game is and where he’ll be, and it’s being king one day,” adding:

“William’s life revolves around his role, and his family, of course. But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives.”

But here’s some good news for the royal family, especially Eugenie and Beatrice. It sounds like Meghan is taking a “much softer approach” and trying to be less “negative” when it comes to the current dynamic. So hopefully, that will ease some of the stress for the two princesses moving forward. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Beatrice and Eugenie will put some distance between them and Meghan and Harry if the feud continues to escalate? Let us know in the comments below!

