Prosecutors are looking to keep Courtney Clenney in prison as they fear she will escape the country before her murder trial begins!

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the legal case, Courtney – an adult model on OnlyFans – allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, to death during a domestic dispute in their Miami apartment back in April. She was arrested and faces up to life in prison if she is convicted of second-degree murder.

The pair reportedly had a very tumultuous relationship, with Courtney alleging she was the victim of “physical, emotional and mental abuse at the hands of Obumseli” and human trafficking. However, mutual friends claimed they only witnessed Courtney getting violent toward Christian. Nevertheless, her defense team is claiming she only killed her boyfriend in self-defense.

And now, according to NBC, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has released pictures of the social media influencer covered in bruises on several parts of her body right after she stabbed Christian on April 3. Her attorneys are arguing that the photos should allow her to be released on house arrest. However, per The Miami Herald, prosecutors claim that the bruises were already on her body in Instagram posts before the brutal slaying.

They are also insisting to keep Courtney behind bars, as they are concerned she might flee the country before her trial begins. The reason they believe she is a flight risk? Prosecutors pointed to the large wealth she accumulated on OnlyFans, claiming she made millions from the webcam site, and her ability to do her job as an “influencer” anywhere in the world as long as she has some internet connection. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office stated in a request to the court on Thursday that Courtney has “a profession she can maintain abroad if she flees the country, an act she can certainly afford financially,” adding:

“The defendant furthermore has the means of making quick escape and financially sustaining herself abroad.”

Furthermore, they noted OnlyFans is based overseas – meaning she would be out of US jurisdiction. The notion went on to say that Courtney earned $966,692 in 2020 and $1.8million in 2021. Then, she made some “suspicious” wire transfers after the murder of Christian, including $1,134,000 and $50,000 into her father’s account. Hmm…

Prosecutors noted that the “suspicious timing” made it seem she was “attempting and otherwise preparing to frustrate justice and avoid criminal prosecution.” However, Courtney’s lawyer Sabrina Puglisi alleged she spent that money on buying a house in Texas and “creating ties to the community” there. She then said:

“We don’t think she’s going to flee.”

We’ll have to see whether the judge will decide on Tuesday to release Courtney on bond, under house arrest, or keep her locked up before her trial. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Miami-Dade County Jail, Courtney Clenney/Instagram]