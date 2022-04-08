QAnon Dad's Wife Was ALSO Into The Conspiracy Theories That Led To Their Children's Murder

As we know, Matthew Taylor Coleman spiraled deeply into more and more disturbing conspiracy theories in the months before he was arrested last year.

The California father allegedly abducted his two very young children, took them across the border to Mexico, and murdered them — all in the name of QAnon, as he reportedly explained to agents after his arrest that he had grown to believe his children were secretly monsters.

But before his indoctrination, the father had been the owner of a surfing school in Santa Barbara, and by all outward accounts appeared happy and content. So many have wondered how this could have happened, how a normal person could have become convinced of such ridiculous and dangerous notions. How was it possible those closest to him didn’t notice his descent into the dark world of Q?!

Well, it turns out his wife was right there with him… at first, anyway.

All this is now coming out following the filing of a new affidavit last week at the federal courthouse in San Diego. In the doc, authorities offer a jaw-dropping look at Coleman’s wife, Abby, and what she apparently had to endure as the surf instructor fell deeper into the conspiracy world.

The court docs claim that the 35-year-old woman told authorities she and her husband started out researching QAnon-related conspiracy theories together. Quickly, Matthew became convinced that his friends around Santa Barbara and at church had supposedly been infiltrated by the Illuminati.

For a while, Abby apparently shared “at least some” of Matthew’s interest in QAnon, according to the affidavit as reported by People. The court filing notes she even texted her husband Instagram memes about the Satanic Elite at various points. However, Abby told investigators that Matthew grew “significantly more paranoid” about the supposed situation throughout the summer of 2021, at the same time as her interest in Q fell off a bit.

No wonder considering the things he was starting to believe…

On August 7 of that year, after weeks of diving further into investigating the conspiracy theory-peddling site — which claims former president Donald Trump is still secretly president and fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles at the head of society — Matthew took action. Authorities claim the surf teacher took his two children — 2-year-old Kaleo and 10-month-old Roxy — and abruptly drove away from the family home while they’d been packing for a trip.

Abby called the police, apparently alarmed by the abrupt departure. According to reports, she had no idea what her husband was planning and didn’t believe he could harm the children. But two days later in Mexico, authorities claim, Matthew took the kids to an outdoor area at a ranch and slaughtered them with a spearfishing gun. He was later arrested as he attempted to cross back over the border into the United States.

Prior to the childrens’ deaths, Coleman allegedly had visions about what was supposedly really going on. Agents who interviewed him after his arrest reported:

“[He was] seeing all the pieces being decoded like The Matrix, and that he was Neo. He said visions and signs revealed that his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA (M. COLEMAN mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children and that all things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it.”

Wow…

Such a sad, strange, and tragic situation all around.

Our thoughts continue to go out to those poor children for the horrific end they had to endure.

