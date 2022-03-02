QAnon Dad DID Send Red Flags To Wife Before Allegedly Murdering Their 'Alien' Children -- See The Unhinged Texts!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

We now have more details about Matthew Taylor Coleman’s descent into bizarre QAnon conspiracies, which led to the murder of his two young children. And it only gets stranger…

We have been reporting on the unbelievably tragic loss of Kaleo (2) and Roxy Coleman (10 months), and their father’s arrest for their gruesome deaths. Based on all the information available so far, Coleman seemed to be completely out of touch with reality at the time of the killings, spurred by his obsession with QAnon.

In new court documents obtained by People, the 40-year-old reportedly told FBI agents that prior to the murders, he had laid in bed in Mexico “seeing all the pieces being decoded like The Matrix, and that he was Neo.”

The arrest affidavit stated:

“He said visions and signs revealed that his wife, A.C. [Abby Coleman], possessed serpent DNA (M. COLEMAN mentioned that he was not sure if his wife was a shapeshifter) and had passed it onto his children and that all things were pointing to the idea that his children have corrupted DNA that will spread if something is not done about it.”

The affidavit enumerated various apparent delusions of Coleman, including discussions of time travel, teleportation, and that his children were “telling him about babies being placed in fireworks, food, and walls.” He alleged that his son had told him that “his wife and a family friend were abusing him and his sister,” per People. Reminder that his son was just 2 years old. This conversation was surely all in Coleman’s head.

Somehow, all of these alarming details came together in Coleman’s mind so that he supposedly “saw the big picture that he had to kill his children to prevent them from becoming an alien species that would release carnage over the Earth.”

So disturbing.

Sources had previously suggested that his wife Abby had no idea how deeply he had fallen into the QAnon network. However, the affidavit includes a text message from the early hours of August 9 (the date he allegedly murdered his children) that suggest they’d spoken previously about his unwell mental state. He messaged Abby:

“Hi babe, miss you too. Things have been rough but starting to get some clarity as well. Still confused on a lot of things though and processing through them. So many crazy thoughts going through my head right now, hard to explain.”

The text continued:

“Yeah, funny your getting some clarity through my grandmas old bibles. Wasn’t there 2? Anyways, was actually still thinking of burning them in case theres a chip in them or something. Going to keep processing through everything and hope to get some answers. Hope all this craziness ends soon. Love you.”

The mention of “a chip” hidden in the bibles is a major red flag, but did it come too late? He says “still” thinking about it. How much had he shared with her about his paranoid theories before this??

Should she have been on guard though? The tone of these texts is pretty calm for someone who would commit such an atrocity on the same day — there’s no way we can imagine anyone reading that text, including his wife, would leap to assume the absolute worst would happen. That kind of violence is just unfathomable, anyway.

However, the casual suggestion of bibles being “chipped” just goes to show how much the QAnon-related delusions had pervaded Coleman’s worldview. We have to imagine there were other similar red flags in the time leading up to the murders, although surely no one could have suspected it would all add up to such an incomprehensible tragedy.

While Coleman would obviously have to have been beyond unwell to even have committed this crime, no one can deny that the toxic QAnon community must have exacerbated his fragile mental state, and will continue to do so to others until it is dismantled.

We hope that this story will serve as a warning to others who have lost loved ones to the cult of conspiracy that they should be on guard against these red flags. If someone starts saying extremely odd things to you, even if they don’t clearly appear unhinged, please please reach out and find them help before it’s too late!

