Queer Eye's Bobby Berk CONFIRMS Tan France Feud: 'There Was a Situation'

Bobby Berk is FINALLY opening up about what led to his departure from Queer Eye.

Fans of the hit Netflix show were shocked back in November when the interior designer announced that after six years and eight seasons, he would be stepping back. But beyond his lengthy announcement on Instagram, we haven’t really heard much… Not officially anyway.

There were rumors he was asked to leave, but those were shot down by an insider who claimed it was more of a mutual decision. But weirdly enough, the rest of the Fab Five, including Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France, were allegedly told “not to talk about Bobby’s exit.” Huh??

So what’s really going on here??

During an interview with Vanity Fair on Thursday, the 42-year-old explained that after wrapping Season 8, he and the rest of the Fab Five felt the show had run its course. They were all approached with new deals that would extend their contracts an additional four seasons, but he stuck to his guns. He explained:

“We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back. I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it.”

But his castmates weren’t as sure of exiting as he was…

He claimed they all signed back on, adding that Netflix decided they could “recast one person.” Ouch! He explained he was angry “for a second” — but was firmly committed to the plans he had made after deciding to exit. But that wasn’t all…

He also shared that he and Tan did have some sort of scuffle. He explained:

“Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He addressed the fact that he’d unfollowed the 40-year-old on Instagram shortly after announcing his exit, adding:

“Should I have unfollowed Tan? No. Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that’s the end of it. We became like siblings — and siblings are always going to fight.”

He didn’t offer up any details beyond that, but the Fab Five were notably all together at the Emmys last week, and the vibe between him and Tan didn’t seem to be half bad! He explained, “[We] both embraced each other, and we both said congratulations. And that’s where we are right now.”

While things between them aren’t quite smoothed all the way out, he noted that he’s sure things will change in the near future:

“I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other’s house being good.”

He added that the Emmys “was already the first bandage on that wound.”

