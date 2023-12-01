Rachel Leviss Teases New Tell-All Podcast... Produced By Bethenny Frankel?!

Rachel Leviss is ready to speak her truth! And she hopes LOTS of people will listen!

The 29-year-old Bravo veteran is dropping a brand-new podcast beginning at the start of 2024. And on Thursday, she released a teaser about the show she’s calling Rachel Goes Rogue.

The “rogue” aspect of the podcast may be referring to whom she’s partnering with. The show, which will debut on January 8, 2024, is being produced by iHeartMeadia and Bethenny Frankel. That’s a HUGE deal. Not only is it outside the Bravo-verse, but Bethenny is the one who managed to nab Rachel for her first major sit-down following the reveal of Scandoval and all the shocking fallout involving Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Related: Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Responds To Rumor He’s Dating Rachel Leviss!

It’s no secret Bethenny isn’t too fond of the folks over at Bravo (ahem, Andy Cohen, ahem). And since Rachel has dropped out of the VPR realm following the shocking aftermath of Scandoval, she was a free agent in perfect position for Bethenny’s pursuit. Plus, Bravo vets like Lisa Vanderpump have already been slamming Bethenny and criticizing Leviss for not coming back into the fold! So the pump (pun intended!) has long been primed for Rachel to run rogue to Bethenny and tell everything she knows. And that’s exactly what she’s doing!!

Who knew someone famous for being the mistress of her friend’s boyfriend for months would so easily discard her loyalty for personal gain?? LOLz! But seriously, the brand is definitely bridge-burning here!

In Thursday’s 25-second audio teaser clip, Leviss lays out how fans are going to hear her “side of the story” beginning in about six weeks:

“I’m Rachel Leviss. This might not be the return you’re expecting, but this coming January, you’ll hear my side of the story, and you may just be surprised what you find out. I hope you’ll join me.”

The written description on the podcast page (HERE) goes on to add:

“You’ve seen the story and read the articles. You may think you know me. But you don’t know anything yet. For the first time, I’m ready to tell you the real story. I’ve stayed quiet long enough, it’s time to come clean. On my own terms. This is MY story. I’m going to tell you what’s true, what’s false and the secrets I’ve been waiting to reveal.”

And it continues:

“Yes, I’ve made mistakes. But what you think you know isn’t reality. It’s time to see ‘REALITY’ through a different lens. And you might just be surprised by what you learn. I’ve stayed quiet for too long, but now… Rachel Goes Rogue.”

Wow!

A further press release sent to multiple media outlets adds that the podcast will explore how Leviss personally grew and evolved “through a tumultuous year of intense public scrutiny.” So it sounds like we are going to get ALL the deets on the Scandoval affair and the aftermath as it started to come out in the media! Juicy!!

Y’all already damn well know we will be tuning in on January 8. LOLz!! But will U?? Sound OFF with your reaction to Rachel’s rogue run down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Rachel Leviss/Instagram]