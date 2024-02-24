Tom Sandoval Claims Ex Ariana Madix Owes Him $90K -- And Can't Sell Their Home Until She Pays Him Back!

The battle between Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix over their shared home continues to heat up!

You know by now that the former couple have been fighting over their house since they broke up in March 2023 due to Sandoval’s affair with their Vanderpump Rules co-star, Rachel Leviss. He has been refusing to sell, instead wanting to buy Ariana out of the place. However, she was not down with that idea at all! The 38-year-old Broadway star wants them both to move on and sell the home, meaning neither she nor Tom keeps it.

That said, she did give him a chance to buy her out of it at one point. Tom recently said he wanted to give her a 3.1 million cash offer to keep the place for himself. But Ariana claimed the offer “was trash.” Remember, they purchased the home for around $2 million in 2019 — so they could probably sell it for a lot more now. When the former Dancing With the Stars competitor countered it, she had not heard anything from him about the matter since. So Ariana filed a lawsuit against Sandoval in Los Angeles Superior Court last month to have a judge force the sale of the house and make them split the profits. Damn…

The situation has become very nasty between the exes. And it appears things are only getting worse from here! Sandoval fired back at the suit, demanding Ariana pay back a bunch of money he loaned her before selling their property.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ on Friday, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman claimed he loaned his ex-girlfriend $90,000 and refuses to sell their home until she pays him back. He further alleges he has a lien on the crib tied to this loan he gave her, so no sale can happen anyway until they resolve this matter.

Uh oh…

Ariana has not addressed Sandoval’s claims. But we bet she is not pleased about this latest chapter in their house battle! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

