Rapper Gets Gold Chains 'Surgically Implanted' Into His Head As Blinged-Out Hair -- WTF?!

Just because you can doesn’t mean you should! And stories like this clearly prove more people need to learn that lesson…

Colombia-based rapper Dan Sur is taking the world by storm right now! Not because of a song he released or anything like that, but because he is (or, at least, he claims he is) the first person on planet Earth to have gold chains surgically implanted all over his head and designed to look like hair!!

Go ahead, read that whole paragraph one more time. We know you need to do it, and let it sink in. LOLz!!!

The rapper is starting to draw a lot of attention on Instagram, though more so for his crazy hair than his actual talent on the mic. And as you can see (below), it is pretty f**kin’ wild:

What the…

According to Z-100 New York, Dan Sur reportedly underwent surgery back in April of this year to look like how he does now, implanting hooks in his head on which to attach all the jewelry. Seriously?!

In one recent IG video, he explained himself and some of the reasoning behind choice to follow through with such a unique look:

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now. I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin… This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”

Yeah… Something tells us there aren’t going to be too many people trying to copy this look, but maybe that’s just us…

But by all means, please enjoy a few more looks at this very unforgettable dude:

We still can’t get over it! Thankfully, most other people can’t get over it, either, and so the comments sections of his IG posts are truly wild!

Here are just a few of the reactions to Dan Sur’s almost unbelievable new look:

“All fun and games still someone pulls [a gun] on them. we get it u have money but to make yourself look like a walking jewelry store is f**king stupid” “‪Imagine being robbed for your hair instead of your wallet” “What a complete and utter bellend” “I know that hurts! get money and do dumb stuff” “Literally goofy a** looking Lil Yachty wannabe.”

Ouch!

Probably not the reaction he was hoping for when he went under the knife. But that’s the risk you run when you get gold chains implanted in your head, man… What do U think about the chains adorning this guy’s head, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF down (below) with your take on this, uhhhh, unique new style!

[Image via Dan Sur/Instagram]