Rapper Desiigner Charged With Indecent Exposure After Allegedly Masturbating On Airplane

Desiigner is facing the law after exposing himself to a flight attendant.

Last week, we reported that the 25-year-old rapper checked into a “facility” after allegedly exposing himself while on an international flight returning to the US from tour dates in Tokyo and Thailand. He explained in an Instagram statement at the time:

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home.”

He added that he was “ashamed” of his actions but did not detail exactly what went down. Instead, he just asked for “prayers.”

Now, more details have come to light… and they’re not looking great for him.

In legal docs obtained by TMZ on Monday, it was revealed that the Timmy Turner rapper is officially being charged with indecent exposure following his vulgar actions. Apparently, the artist, who sat in a first class seat of the Delta flight, took his genitals out of his pants and began masturbating in front of an unassuming air travel staffer.

WTF??

The legal docs say multiple flight attendants asked him to stop on more than one occasion before he was eventually removed from his seat and taken to the back of the plane to be monitored by two of his friends who were also on the flight. An FBI affidavit points out that when he stood up from his first class seat, a jar of Vaseline fell from his possession into the aisle.

Again… WTF?!?!

When the flight touched down in Minneapolis, Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was met with law enforcement for questioning. Apparently, he confessed to the obscene act, explaining that he “didn’t really get much … cootie” while on tour, adding he was “brick hard” when he boarded the plane. The Diva performer noted that he was turned on by the flight attendant and that he showed her his “magic stick” to give her “encouragement.” GROSS!!

The Panda hitmaker did not claim to be under the influence while exposing himself, noting that he had not been taking the medication he was prescribed in Thailand. The FBI docs also did not indicate he was inebriated during the interview.

This whole case is just absolutely disgusting. We’re glad to see him facing charges because seriously, what the hell?? We hope the flight attendant isn’t too shaken up, and that Desiigner gets the help he needs to ensure nothing like this happens again. What are your thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

