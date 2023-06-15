Raquel Leviss Actually Brought Ariana Madix FLOWERS After First Sleeping With Tom Sandoval!

This is so sketchy!!!

The morning after she first hooked up with Tom Sandoval, embattled Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss brought flowers to the cover band frontman’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix!

We know that now because of Wednesday night’s special VPR ep Secrets Revealed. In it, the 28-year-old Leviss is seen bringing a bouquet to the 37-year-old Madix just hours, it turns out, after her torrid love affair with Tom first ignited.

On Wednesday, Bravo fans got a look at what happened following the death of Ariana’s beloved childhood dog Charlotte. The Florida-born star was sadly lamenting the dog’s passing — a monumentally difficult thing. Of course, as we know now, Tom and Raquel first hooked up in her car while Ariana was mourning the poor pooch’s death! But we didn’t know that at the time. No one did except, well, Tom and Raquel.

In Secrets Revealed, we see Raquel and fellow SUR server Charli Burnett visit Tom and Ariana’s home with flowers. The two women were there to offer condolences over Charlotte’s death. Ariana had NO clue that Raquel had just slept with her man. And so, the conversation was chilling…

First, as Raquel walked in with a bouquet of pink roses, the 40-year-old restaurateur disgustingly made a joke while hugging his secret affair partner:

“You got me flowers? Oh my God, I love it!”

After a second hug, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner again beamed at Raquel and added:

“I haven’t seen you in so long.”

Then, as if that weren’t enough, he also grabbed Leviss’ arms and excitedly said:

“I barely recognize you anymore!”

Dude… take it down a notch… Besides, that “hardly recognize you” thing is total bull s**t. Yeah, maybe he hardly recognizes her with her clothes on. Just saying!!

Oh look. Raquel is so sweet. She brought flowers for Ariana right after she fucked her boyfriend. Awwwww #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/vi4NSwLSCH — esteco ???? ???? ???? ???? ???????? ???? ???? ???? (@esteco2) June 15, 2023

Regardless, Ariana obviously didn’t know all that at the time. And the act of Leviss bringing Madix flowers on the day after she first hooked up with Sandoval is a MOVE, y’all. The gesture with Charlotte’s death is obviously nice. But, like, come on. That’s shady as F**K!!!

Don’t U think so??

