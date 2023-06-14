Andy Cohen Finally Clarifies Those 'Medicated' Raquel Leviss Comments: 'She Took It Like A Champ'

So this is what Andy Cohen really meant, apparently…

The longtime Bravo exec-slash-after-show-host-slash-reunion-facilitator has been as shocked as all the rest of us in recent months following the Vanderpump Rules scandal of the century. And since virtually all of this past season’s multi-part reunion has centered on Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, it’s natural Andy would pipe up about it, too. But somewhere along the way, wires got crossed, and the 55-year-old Bravo executive producer misspoke.

Re: the VPR reunion, fans of the show will no doubt recall Cohen’s long interview with Variety last week. The host was talking about Raquel’s seeming non-reaction after being extremely aggressively confronted by the rest of the cast about Scandoval. As you may recall, in comments last week in a video chat with the outlet, Cohen said:

“I was worried for Raquel’s mental health going into the reunion. I mean, I still am. But actually, when I saw how unemotional she was, it made me think she was really medicated or really out of touch with her role in everything.”

Not surprisingly, the “she was really medicated” statement didn’t land so well.

In addition to concerned fans wondering whether there was something going on behind the scenes, for weeks now the 28-year-old star’s team has been adamant that she has been (and apparently still is!) receiving professional help at a mental health treatment facility.

So, on Tuesday, Andy addressed his part in the latest Scandoval saga. Piping up on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, the longtime public figure and TV executive tried to walk back his “she was really medicated” remark like this:

“I think it was maybe wrong of me to speculate on that. But to me, she sat there [and] she took it all on the chin like a champ. Those people all had stuff to say to her and they were relentless and she just sat there and took it.”

Hmmm…

He went on to explain how he came up with the idea that medication could have even been involved in the first place by citing Raquel’s shocking lack of emotion throughout the confrontation:

“I didn’t know that she would be able to [get through the confrontation during the reunion] which is probably why I hypothesized [about being medicated]. Given my years of experience in these forums, I would’ve thought that she would’ve walked off way sooner and maybe walked into her car never to having been seen again.”

FWIW, he does have a lot of experience helming the ship on contentious reunions and after-shows. And he’s seen plenty of walkouts in the past on shows like that. Heck, THIS WEEK Andy is again dealing with a walkout! As we’ve been reporting, Teresa Giudice storms out of the latest installment of the Real Housewives of New Jersey after-show following a major tiff with her estranged brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga.

So it does make sense that Andy’s head went there upon seeing Leviss not acting as emotional as most other Bravo-lebrities tend to do. Ya know??

Also on Tuesday’s Radio Andy ep, the Bravo chief revealed how he does not regret making Leviss walk onto the stage alone while entering to film the reunion in the first place:

“No, I don’t [regret it]. One of the reasons that I really wanted to do one-on-ones with Raquel and Tom and Ariana was I did not know how long Raquel would last on set. What she sat through — whatever she did or didn’t do — she sat there and really took it all.”

And there it is. Andy has one coulda, shoulda, woulda about that unfortunate “really medicated” comment, and he feels pretty good about letting Leviss go it alone up to the set. It all evens out, we suppose.

