Raquel Leviss Gushes About Making Out With Oliver Saunders In FRONT OF Tom Sandoval In Unseen VPR Scene!

Raquel Leviss really did THAT!

Bravo is keeping the Scandoval drama alive and well with the release of a new special titled Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed, which airs on Wednesday night. And it’s already promising to contain lots more scalding hot tea because the sneak peek alone is shocking!

In a preview released earlier on Wednesday, the 28-year-old can be seen sitting with Tom Sandoval (her secret lover at the time) and Ariana Madix (his IRL girlfriend at the time) in August 2022. She used the moment to gush about her girls’ trip to Las Vegas, where she ended up making out with Lisa Vanderpump‘s employee Oliver Saunders!

Describing how the night unfolded and a back-and-forth she exchanged with Lala Kent, Raquel revealed:

“We go to dinner [at] Vanderpump Paris. Oliver, our waiter, brings out the fancy drinks. Lala mentioned Oliver and she was like, ‘He has the cutest smile ever.’”

The former pageant queen continued:

“He met up with us and we’re both having a very engaging conversation and I turn to Lala and I’m like, ‘Wait Lala, I think he’s really cute too.’ And she goes, ‘You know what Raquel? I’m not going to do anything with him. I’m going to give you the green light.'”

With Lala’s approval, the reality star and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais‘ son “started making out on the dance floor.” She was beaming as she recalled the intimate moment — making the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner look DEEPLY uncomfortable as he tried to keep a poker face during the revelation!

While Tom couldn’t find the words, Ariana piped up:

“Well good for you, I’m glad you made out with someone.”

Big oof. If only Ariana knew who Raquel had really been making out with all that time…

The SUR waitress quickly turned her attention onto Lala, continuing her story:

“Then all of a sudden it turns into like this whole, ‘We really need to talk Raquel, I don’t approve of your actions lately.’ Lala goes, ‘Honestly Raquel, I wouldn’t feel comfortable having you around my man.’ And I said, ‘Well it’s a good thing you don’t have one.’”

Damn! Knowing Raquel laughed this off when she was already cheating with her (former) best friend’s man is W-I-L-D! She just didn’t give a s**t at all!

As Bravo fans know, this latest season of Pump Rules focused a lot on this confrontation between Raquel and Lala, who was one of the first to get suspicious of Raquel’s relationship with Sandoval. But at the time, the affair wasn’t common knowledge, so the VPR cast found more trouble with Oliver’s questionable single status, leading both women to call the other a “mistress.” Turns out one of them really was! Check out the mind-boggling and rage-inducing scene (below)!

There's STILL more to the story you haven't seen ???? Prepare yourself for #PumpRules Secrets Revealed TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/tdT1bGBtxd — Bravo (@BravoTV) June 14, 2023

Wow. Raquel was REALLY trying to make her secret beau jealous!! But their shared smile at the end?? So infuriating! We bet there’s lots more where this came from! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

