Are Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss STILL Lying About Affair Timeline?? Scheana Shay Says...

The Vanderpump Rules world is STILL trying to wrap its head around the timeline of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss‘ affair.

Of course, now that Bravo viewers have seen the shocking season ten reunion eps, they’ve been able to deduce quite a bit about what was apparently going on for months behind Ariana Madix‘s back. But there is still a lot more to figure out! And over the weekend, one viewer asked such a good question that Scheana Shay popped up to co-sign the query!!

Related: Amy Schumer Thinks Tom Sandoval Was ‘Kind Of An Abuser’ To Raquel!

On Sunday, a Bravo tea account took to Twitter with an ask about how Leviss had explored romantic connections with VPR co-stars Peter Madrigal, Tom Schwartz, and Oliver Saunders in the tenth season. Wondering how that was possible if — as has been claimed — the 28-year-old’s affair with the cover band frontman started early on at a so-called boys night Sandoval and others were at, the tea account asked:

“One question I still have is, if the affair started at guys night, why did Sandoval care that Rachel went out with Peter & wanted to know if they hooked up? I def think it happened sooner or there was an emotional affair already happening”

That’s a good question!

And clearly, Scheana thought so! In a Sunday morning response, the Good As Gold singer replied with a magnifying glass eye emoji and wrote this cryptic comment:

“Million dollar question!”

Hmmm…

Ch-ch-check out the exchange for yourself (below):

Million dollar question! ???? — ????️‍????Scheana (@scheana) June 11, 2023

Curious, indeed! It’s not a bad question!

Heck, back in April, Madrigal popped up on Kristen Doute‘s podcast Sex, Love, and What Else Matters to discuss a strange interaction he’d had with the 40-year-old Sandoval months before

Related: Tom Schwartz Is ‘Taking A Break’ From His Tom Sandoval Friendship! Ouch!

Speaking candidly about an “interesting” text message he received from Tom at the very beginning of the year, the SUR manager recalled how he briefly tried to pursue Raquel romantically months prior to the whole world learning about the affair:

“I got an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months. And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode [of the tenth season] LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.'”

Peter thought the text message was really strange considering it was about Tom’s early look at Madrigal’s actions on the show — the events of which had been filmed MONTHS before.

So, the restaurant manager went on from there in his comments to Doute:

“If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it. What I’m thinking is, ‘how are they portraying me on the show?’ So, I call him. He was all like, ‘oh, no, I was just was wondering if you banged Raquel that night.'”

Yeah, but why was Tom wondering that??? Why then? Why Peter? What’s the timetable?! To take a saying that often pops up during political controversies: what did Tom know and when did he know it?!

That’s the unknown this aforementioned tea account wants to learn, and it’s the “million dollar question” Brock Davies‘ wife clearly wants the world to further investigate!

Related: Wait, Is Schwartz & Sandy’s Trying To ‘Get Rid’ Of Tom Sandoval?!?!

It matters, too, because Raquel previously said her second hookup with Tom came back in August of last year at Scheana’s wedding to Brock down in Mexico. Tom’s prior claim was that he only hooked up with Raquel once last August, and then stopped, before the pair fell “in love” back in January.

Yet during an interview with VPR producers that aired on Bravo last week, Leviss appeared to contradict that by saying their second hookup happened down south of the border last August:

“I think it’s important to me to tell the truth. I think that I’ve been lying and being so deceitful this entire time that I don’t want to lie anymore and it’s all out there anyway. Like, the worst is out, yet I’m still finding myself having to lie about specific timeline things. [Tom] feels like it would be less hurtful to say that, you know, this wasn’t going on for so long. [But] the second time was actually during Mexico [at Scheana’s wedding].”

So, yeah, it would seem as though something appears to be fishy here.

Right??

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]